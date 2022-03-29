March 29, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Chuck Clemons talks higher education in Association of Florida Colleges town hall
Chuck Clemons is off the hook. Image via Colin Hackley.

Tristan WoodMarch 29, 20225min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Gov. DeSantis backs Special Session for property insurance — but likely not until after election

HeadlinesTallahassee

Tallahassee attorney disbarred for scamming NFL player, Supreme Court affirms

HeadlinesTampa Bay

No. 16 on the list of Tampa Bay’s Most Powerful Politicians: Jeff Brandes

FLAPOL101619CH090
'The 740,000 community college students in Florida are in that same place that Chuck Clemons was in some many years ago.'

Alachua Rep. Chuck Clemons discussed Florida’s increased higher education budget and several bills he championed this Session to improve trade education during a virtual legislative town hall with the Association of Florida Colleges (AFC) Tuesday.

The AFC is a professional association that includes employees and retirees from the 28 public member institutions of the Florida College System. Clemons, who is vice president of Santa Fe College’s Office for Advancement, is the only dues-paying member of the AFC to currently serve in the Legislature.

Clemons began his remarks by saying he understands the importance of community colleges because of his experience as a first-generation college graduate who attended a community college for part of his college career.

“The 740,000 community college students in Florida are in that same place that Chuck Clemons was in some many years ago,” Clemons said. “The college system gave me that opportunity to rise up and fulfill my potential. That’s why I believe that the job that we all do in the community college system is so vitally important to change people’s trajectory.”

He said the 2022 Legislative Session was fabulous for higher education, in part because of the $112.1 billion budget allocation for the higher education system. The allocation is 10% higher than last year, and the largest allocation in the state’s history.

Advertisement

From there, Clemons pointed out specific allocations he felt were impactful, like a $100 million allocation to a program called the Pipeline fund meant to improve college nursing programs and connect them with meaningful employment. He also pointed out the $1.4 billion allocated for higher education construction projects, meant to clear up years of backed up required maintenance.

“For 15 years, I’ve heard nothing but deferred maintenance, deferred maintenance, deferred maintenance. ‘We don’t have the money,’ and we didn’t,” Clemons said. “Now the Legislature has created a funding program of $1.4 billion to help our 28 colleges with some of that backlog of air conditioners and remodeling.”

He also highlighted some of his legislation, including HB 1515, which allows counties, the Florida Department of Corrections and Florida College System institutions to collaborate on technical training programs for incarcerated people.

The bill lets incarcerated people within two years of release participate in the programs. Clemons said the program could help combat some of the issues that push people to commit crime.

“We can enroll you in a program. You could learn plumbing, you could learn any of the trades so that when you get out, you’ve got not only a leg up, but you’ve got a way to change your world financially because you have skills that are marketable,” Clemons said. “You don’t have to do perhaps some of the things that got you into those bad decisions in the first place.”

HB 1515 is awaiting Gov. Ron DeSantis’ signature to become law.

Post Views: 0

Tristan Wood

Tristan Wood graduated from the University of Florida in 2021 with a degree in Journalism. A South Florida native, he has a passion for political and accountability reporting. He previously reported for Fresh Take Florida, a news service that covers the Florida Legislature and state political stories operating out of UF’s College of Journalism and Communications. You can reach Tristan at [email protected], or on Twitter @TristanDWood

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousGov. DeSantis says state's top cop had 'long run' but now is time for change

nextNo. 16 on the list of Tampa Bay’s Most Powerful Politicians: Jeff Brandes

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Mike Wright, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories
Ninth annual list of Tampa Bay’s 25 Most Powerful Politicians
This is default text for notification bar
Learn more