March 29, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Tallahassee attorney disbarred for scamming NFL player, Supreme Court affirms

Tristan WoodMarch 29, 20223min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesTampa Bay

No. 16 on the list of Tampa Bay’s Most Powerful Politicians: Jeff Brandes

HeadlinesInfluence

Chuck Clemons talks higher education in Association of Florida Colleges town hall

HeadlinesInfluence

Gov. DeSantis says state’s top cop had ‘long run’ but now is time for change

An NFL football sits with a pile of money on a green field
"It is difficult to see how even five years from now respondent ... could or should be again placed in the position of trust held by attorneys in Florida."

Florida’s highest court affirmed the decision of a disciplinary referee Thursday to disbar a Tallahassee attorney accused of participating in a scheme that defrauded former NFL players connected to the 2016 concussion settlement agreement.

The state Supreme Court upheld the finding that Phillip Timothy Howard will lose his license to practice law for five years and have to pay $265,000 for restitution within six months to the estate of his client, Jason Hall and $15,449.70 to the Florida Bar for attorney fees. The referee found in June that Howard took $200,000 in settlement proceeds from Hall as part of a loan he never paid back, and fraudulently claimed a lien reduction fee of more than $56,000.

The referee said in the report that Howard had taken advantage of Hall, who was suffering from substance abuse problems.

After Howard helped Hall secure a $633,000 settlement, he set aside $200,000 for a loan he never paid back. Additionally, Howard claimed he helped to clear some $280,000 in medical liens Hall owed to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital, which would have made him eligible for the $56,000 lien reduction fee. 

However, Hall’s family members provided evidence that the total was paid for by Medicaid, charity or otherwise written off without attorney input. Howard provided no evidence he negotiated for a fee reduction.

Howard was connected to a slew of allegations from former NFL players that he represented in concussion settlements, as reported in 2019 by Law360. He paid $386,000 in the SEC to end fraud claims in 2020.

In concluding the decision, the referee offered harsh criticism of Howard.

“It is difficult to see how even five years from now respondent Howard could or should be again placed in the position of trust held by attorneys in Florida,” he said. “It is without pleasure that this referee must make the following recommendation: disbarment. It is the only appropriate sanction.”

Post Views: 0

Tristan Wood

Tristan Wood graduated from the University of Florida in 2021 with a degree in Journalism. A South Florida native, he has a passion for political and accountability reporting. He previously reported for Fresh Take Florida, a news service that covers the Florida Legislature and state political stories operating out of UF’s College of Journalism and Communications. You can reach Tristan at [email protected], or on Twitter @TristanDWood

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousNo. 16 on the list of Tampa Bay’s Most Powerful Politicians: Jeff Brandes

nextRuth's List Florida endorses Ashley Gantt over incumbent James Bush III

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Mike Wright, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories
Ninth annual list of Tampa Bay’s 25 Most Powerful Politicians
This is default text for notification bar
Learn more