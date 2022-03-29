VISIT FLORIDA to raise membership rates

Dues for companies to be members with VISIT FLORIDA, the public-private tourism marketing organization, will increase later this year.

That’s according to an announcement from executives with the group made during a Tuesday committee meeting. The size of the hike will depend on the type and size of the business, but most will increase by at least 20%.

VISIT FLORIDA CEO Dana Young noted the organization’s membership fees hadn’t changed in 15 years and some board members said now was the time to change the fee structure, as inflation hits and the tourism industry is raising its prices anyway.

“It’s the right time to do it,” said VISIT FLORIDA Board of Directors Chairman Danny Gaekwad, adding that the new rate structure is done based on the size of a business or organization, so it won’t hit small business owners too hard. “Plus, we’ll have more money to market properly.”

Kate Chunka, VISIT FLORIDA vice president of industry relations, said they estimate membership fee revenues will increase 40% next year. The new money will go to hiring more industry relation professionals to increase services aimed at boosting sales for members.

Attractions, museums, campgrounds, shopping outlets and restaurants pay dues of $395 or $1,500 based on whether they have annual revenue above or below $1.2 million. Those rates will increase 25% in the new structure. Hotels and other lodging businesses, including vacation rental businesses, will see a new rate structure based on their number of rooms or units.

“Currently VISIT FLORIDA partner hotels only make up about 12% of Florida’s total hotel population so we believe that this is an area where we can add more hotel exclusive benefits and grow this category,” Chunka said.

Other local marketing groups for specific locations in Florida, such as Visit Orlando, will have partnership dues assessed based on the amount of tourist development tax revenue collected by each county. A large county with more than $20 million would pay $18,500 a year, while a small county with less than $500,000 would pay $750. Those with revenues in between those ranges would pay $1,500, $3,000, $6,000 or $12,000, based on the amount of revenue.

Notices for businesses will go out via email on April 11, with the formal renewal forms sent to VISIT FLORIDA members on May 9.

VISIT FLORIDA received $62.8 million in the 2020-21 fiscal year, with $50 million coming from state revenues. Lawmakers approved another $50 million for the next fiscal year that starts July 1 as part of the budget, though it comes from nonrecurring funds. But they also passed a bill (SB 434) extending VISIT FLORIDA’s authorization in law until 2028. It was set to expire in 2023.

Craig Thomas, VISIT FLORIDA’s chief operating officer, stressed the importance of industry fees during the meeting.

“The most important thing to understand about our partnership program is that its key to demonstrating industry support and ownership of our organization,” Thomas said.