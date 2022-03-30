March 30, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Rick Scott downplays alleged ties between George Soros, Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rick Scott backs Volodymyr Zelenskyy against Russia.

A.G. GancarskiMarch 30, 20223min1

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Does the so-called ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law apply to Florida charter public schools?

HeadlinesTampa Bay

No. 14 on the list of Tampa Bay’s Most Powerful Politicians: Lawrence McClure

2022Headlines

Ashley Moody, Jimmy Patronis back Wilton Simpson for Agriculture Commissioner

zelenskyy
'New democracies, it's really painful to get to where you want to go.'

If Sen. Rick Scott was ever concerned about Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy having ties to George Soros, you wouldn’t have known it Wednesday.

During an interview with Gainesville’s 97.3 FM “The Sky,” Scott sidestepped questions about Zelenskyy being what the host called a “puppet” for Soros, by pointing out the urgency of the current war in Ukraine and the necessity for U.S. support.

“New democracies, it’s really painful to get to where you want to go,” Scott said. “You look around the world, places (where) we believe they have really good democracies now. In the beginning it was really hard, and hard to make sure there’s no corruption.”

“I’m sure that Ukraine, like other new democracies, they struggle to try to make sure there’s no corruption,” Scott added.

In sidestepping the question about Soros, Scott avoided trafficking in theories increasingly popular on the far right that Ukraine’s Zelenskyy is the latest face of so-called “globalism.” Zelenskyy has said he has never met Soros and claims that assertions of his influence in Ukraine are an “exaggeration.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Scott affirmed that the U.S. position should be in favor of a Ukraine win.

“We want Ukraine to win,” Scott said. “If Ukraine loses, where is (Vladimir) Putin going next?”

“Is he going to go into Poland, and then we have our men and women fighting because they’re part of NATO? Is he going to go into Lithuania? Where is he going to go?”

Scott has taken a more hawkish position on the war in Ukraine than other major Florida Republicans, including advocating for a transfer of Polish planes to Ukraine, and contending that the U.S. should help enforce a no-fly zone. Marco Rubio has said that kind of aggressive play could catalyze World War III.

“We have got to do everything we can. If the Ukrainian people want us to defend their freedom,” Scott said, “let’s give them the resources to do it.”

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousRussia hits near Kyiv, other city despite vows to scale back

nextNo. 15 on the list of Tampa Bay’s Most Powerful Politicians: Andrew Warren

One comment

  • SteveHC

    March 30, 2022 at 9:23 am

    Unfortunately Rick Scott has allowed himself to morph into a genuine right-wing extremist. It would be best for both Florida and the country if he were nit re-elected into any political office.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Mike Wright, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories
Ninth annual list of Tampa Bay’s 25 Most Powerful Politicians
This is default text for notification bar
Learn more