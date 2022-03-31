Republican Chris Burke enters HD 59 race

Seminole City Council member Chris Burke has announced his campaign for Florida House District 59, joining four other Republicans in the race to succeed Rep. Nick DiCeglie in the redrawn district.

Burke is a decorated U.S. Army Veteran and law enforcement officer, serving with the Largo Police Department since 1989. Burke served in the Gulf War, where he was nominated for the Bronze Star medal. He served as a School Resource Officer in Largo for six years and in 2006 was named the School Resource Officer of the Year for the state of Florida.

“Growing up in Pinellas County since 1979, I’ve been honored to serve my community in many different ways,” Burke said in a statement. “First, on active duty in the U.S. Army and later as an Army Reserve Sergeant during Operation Desert Storm. Today I serve as a member of the Seminole City Council and a Patrol Commander at the Largo Police Department. I’ve always fought for what’s important – our freedoms, our families, and conservative values. As the next state representative for House District 59, voters can count on me to continue to defend our constitution.”

Burke also served on the Department Tactical Team and was a hostage negotiator as well as the SIRT Commander. He currently serves on the Seminole City Council and has previously served as Vice Mayor.

House District 59 is located in Pinellas County and includes Largo, Seminole, parts of Pinellas Park and some of unincorporated Pinellas County.

Burke will face frontrunners Jennifer Wilson, a business lawyer, and Berny Jacques, a former prosecutor in the GOP Primary. Megan Angel Petty and Dipak Dinanath Nadkarni are also running for the Republican nomination, making for a crowded primary race.