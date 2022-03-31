March 30, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Republican Chris Burke enters HD 59 race
Image via Burke campaign.

Kelly HayesMarch 30, 20223min0

Related Articles

2022 - LegislativeHeadlines

Chris Sprowls backs Danny Alvarez for HD 69

2022 - LegislativeHeadlines

Alexis Calatayud announces campaign to succeed former boss Vance Aloupis in HD 115

2022 - LegislativeHeadlines

‘Not focusing enough on my family’: Vance Aloupis announces departure from Legislature

image
Burke joins a crowded Republican Primary ballot.

Seminole City Council member Chris Burke has announced his campaign for Florida House District 59, joining four other Republicans in the race to succeed Rep. Nick DiCeglie in the redrawn district.

Burke is a decorated U.S. Army Veteran and law enforcement officer, serving with the Largo Police Department since 1989. Burke served in the Gulf War, where he was nominated for the Bronze Star medal. He served as a School Resource Officer in Largo for six years and in 2006 was named the School Resource Officer of the Year for the state of Florida.

“Growing up in Pinellas County since 1979, I’ve been honored to serve my community in many different ways,” Burke said in a statement. “First, on active duty in the U.S. Army and later as an Army Reserve Sergeant during Operation Desert Storm. Today I serve as a member of the Seminole City Council and a Patrol Commander at the Largo Police Department. I’ve always fought for what’s important – our freedoms, our families, and conservative values. As the next state representative for House District 59, voters can count on me to continue to defend our constitution.”

Burke also served on the Department Tactical Team and was a hostage negotiator as well as the SIRT Commander. He currently serves on the Seminole City Council and has previously served as Vice Mayor.

House District 59 is located in Pinellas County and includes Largo, Seminole, parts of Pinellas Park and some of unincorporated Pinellas County.

Burke will face frontrunners Jennifer Wilson, a business lawyer, and  Berny Jacques, a former prosecutor in the GOP Primary. Megan Angel Petty and Dipak Dinanath Nadkarni are also running for the Republican nomination, making for a crowded primary race.

Post Views: 0

Kelly Hayes

Kelly Hayes studied journalism and political science at the University of Florida. Kelly was born and raised in Tampa Bay. A recent graduate, she enjoys government and legal reporting. She has experience covering the Florida Legislature as well as local government, and is a proud Alligator alum. You can reach Kelly at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousJoe Henderson: No doubt about it, Tampa City Council Chairman must go

nextRick Scott reups call for income tax on 'those who decided not to work'

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Mike Wright, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories
Ninth annual list of Tampa Bay’s 25 Most Powerful Politicians
This is default text for notification bar
Learn more