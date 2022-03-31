March 31, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Fox and Friends host says Jacksonville needs a ‘rebuild’

A.G. GancarskiMarch 31, 20222min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesTampa Bay

No. 10 on the list of Tampa Bay’s Most Powerful Politicians: Danny Burgess

FederalHeadlines

Joe Biden planning to tap oil reserve to control gas prices

HeadlinesTampa Bay

Ninth annual list of Tampa Bay’s 25 Most Powerful Politicians

Kilmeade
'It's just a mess. The city needs to be revitalized.'

The 7:00 hour of Thursday’s Fox and Friends began with a host’s unsolicited attack on Jacksonville.

Longtime host Brian Kilmeade offered narration over b-roll that included the Main Street Bridge headed into Downtown.

“The city of Jacksonville’s got such great potential. They’ve got these bridges. Beautiful scenery. They’ve got to rebuild that city,” Kilmeade said, with Bon Jovi’s “Livin’ on a Prayer” blaring as backing track.

Asked by co-host Ainsley Earhardt to clarify that take, Kilmeade continued to go in on the so-called Bold New City of the South.

“It’s just a mess. The city needs to be revitalized. It has all this potential, overlooking the water,” Kilmeade contended.

It wasn’t all negativity from the Fox and Friends host though. He’s bullish about the Jacksonville football team.

“Right over to the right is the Jaguars’ stadium. I think they’ve added like seven or eight free agents. This might be the year with a brand new coach, where they probably get on the winning side of things,” Kilmeade said.

One wonders if Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry, a Republican who has appeared on the Fox News Channel on occasion, will be given a segment to respond.

___

This is a developing story.

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousNiceville man pleads guilty to role in Capitol riot

nextFive inmates indicted on voter fraud following jailhouse registration drive

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Mike Wright, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories
Ninth annual list of Tampa Bay’s 25 Most Powerful Politicians
This is default text for notification bar
Learn more