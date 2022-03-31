Disney characters to return in park this April

For the first time in more than two years, Disney World visitors will get to hug Mickey Mouse again.

The traditional character meet-and-greets are returning to Disney World starting April 18, the company announced Thursday.

It’s another step toward the Orlando theme parks returning back to normal since the pandemic.

“This exciting milestone continues the recent, powerful momentum of returning entertainment across the Disney parks and resorts,” Disney said on its blog. “Very soon, you will once again be able to hug Mickey Mouse, get an autograph from Mulan, and share a laugh with Goofy. We know many of you have missed these special moments, and your Disney character friends have missed you, too.”

Disney fans rejoiced on social media.

“This makes my heart happy! I know there will be a lot of tears for sure,” wrote Ricky Hicks, of Johnson City, Tenn., who was looking forward to seeing Peter Pan, a character he’s loved since he was a kid when Hicks visits this fall.

The news isn’t entirely unexpected.

Walt Disney Co.’s Chief Financial Officer Christine McCarthy alluded that characters were coming back soon when she spoke early March at a financial conference although she did not give a detailed timeline.

“For any of you with children or grandchildren … little kids love being around those beloved Disney characters,” McCarthy said at the time.

The characters play an important part of park operations, too.

Disney has previously said attendance was not operating at full capacity yet because of issues with staffing and because live entertainment has not returned to pre-pandemic levels yet. But with characters coming back, that gives Disney-goers something else to do and helps Disney with crowd capacity and keeping ride lines shorter.

“Those character meet-and-greets take people out of lines for going on Space Mountain or Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway,” McCarthy said.

When Disney World reopened in the summer of 2020, it was a vastly different place in the pandemic. Characters, like Winnie the Pooh or the Disney princesses, appeared from a distance, waving to crowds, and making quick cameos during mini parades. Kids couldn’t run up and hug them.

Some parents who splurged thousands on their vacations voiced their frustrations about not getting the full Disney World experience. For Disney cast members, enforcing the rules sometimes created tense moments with guests.

As more people have been vaccinated and COVID-19 cases fell, the parks have reinstated more of its entertainment and amenities.

“Recent trends and guidance have provided opportunities for us to bring back some of our most beloved magic, like character greetings and dining experiences. While not all locations will be available immediately, we anticipate reopening in phases throughout the spring and early summer,” Disney said on its blog, adding the characters interactions will be at Disneyland and Disney Cruise Line too.