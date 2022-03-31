March 31, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Nassau, Rayonier lawsuit set for closed session discussion
Image via Wildlight.

Wes WolfeMarch 31, 20223min0

Related Articles

NE Florida

Fisheries experts: Climate adaptation needs to be quicker

NE Florida

Nassau County comes out clean in audit

NE Florida

Federal officials find some Fernandina Port truckers packing heat

wildlight
The case awaits action in the 1st District Court of Appeal.

There appears to be movement afoot in a legal dispute between Rayonier, its subsidiary Raydient, and Nassau County and former County Attorney Mike Mullin.

The county announced Wednesday that the Nassau County Board of County Commissioners will meet in closed session an hour before their regularly scheduled meeting April 11. The purpose of the meeting is for the new County Attorney, Denise May, to receive instruction from Commissioners about what direction they want to take the case.

The lawsuit stems from accusations that Mullin and the county played roles in destroying and withholding public records relevant to another lawsuit. That other suit concerns Rayonier’s allegations that Mullin took inside knowledge from his time working with the company to his job with Nassau County, and used that knowledge to thwart Rayonier’s property development goals around what’s now known as Wildlight.

A statement from the 4th Judicial Circuit State Attorney’s Office on March 15 presented these accusations in detail, along with the belief by prosecutors that Mullin broke the law. As a compromise, Mullin agreed to resign rather than face prosecution.

“In light of recent developments reported in the press bearing or potentially bearing upon issues raised in this appeal, Appellants shall file a status update no later than April 1, 2022,” 1st District Court of Appeal judges ordered March 23. “The status update shall specifically address whether all or any part of this appeal has been rendered moot. … Appellees may file their own status update within five days thereafter. No reply will be permitted.

“The parties shall attach to their respective responses to this order true and accurate copies of any documents referenced in such responses. The parties’ status updates shall not include additional argument on the merits of the appeal.”

The case is in appellate court because Nassau County asserted it can’t be sued in this manner because of sovereign immunity, a legal concept by which the government cannot be sued without its consent.

Post Views: 0

Wes Wolfe

Wes Wolfe is a reporter who's worked for newspapers across the South, winning press association awards for his work in Georgia and the Carolinas. He lives in Jacksonville and previously covered state politics, environmental issues and courts for the News-Leader in Fernandina Beach. You can reach Wes at [email protected] and @WesWolfeFP. Facebook: facebook.com/wes.wolfe

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousNo. 9 on the list of Tampa Bay’s Most Powerful Politicians: Vern Buchanan

nextVance Aloupis endorses former campaign manager Alexis Calatayud to succeed him in HD 115

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Mike Wright, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories
Ninth annual list of Tampa Bay’s 25 Most Powerful Politicians
This is default text for notification bar
Learn more