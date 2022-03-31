No. 8 on the list of Tampa Bay’s Most Powerful Politicians: Bob Gualtieri

Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri continues to be recognized as one of the most influential leaders in Tampa Bay politics, coming in at No. 8 in this year’s list of Tampa Bay’s Most Powerful Politicians.

The Republican Sheriff is known in local, state, and national circles among policymakers and law enforcement leaders alike. His statewide reputation only grew after he was selected to chair the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Commission, which was formed to increase school safety after the Parkland school shooting.

As the Florida Sheriffs Association’s current legislative chair, Gualtieri’s influence in law enforcement-related policymaking cannot be understated.

He shared several wins this past Session addressing two significant priorities: hiring and retaining officers and strengthening laws to protect Florida kids. He touted success in the Legislature’s passage of HB 1, HB 3, and HB 7029.

HB 3 will provide much-needed support, including bonuses for recruitment and retention of deputies. More incentives could be offered if voters approve the additional homestead exemption lawmakers placed on the ballot by passing HB 1. Then there’s HB 7029, which allows judges to keep at-risk youth in custody or under electronic monitoring beyond the three weeks after arrest.

“In addition to being a high-profile and well-respected law enforcement official, Sheriff Bob Gualtieri is also an influential voice when it comes to public policy,” said Ron Pierce, president of RSA Consulting.

“His leadership within organizations like the National Sheriffs Association, the Florida Sheriffs Association and the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Commission has guided the development of important policies relating to criminal justice, school safety and immigration enforcement. Sheriff Gualtieri remains a major force on the local, state and national stages.”

While he’s known as a conservative, Gualtieri is renowned for his ability to transcend partisanship, demonstrated in his endorsement of then-candidate Mayor Ken Welch, a progressive Democrat, in 2021.

Gualtieri also garnered praise from those across the aisle for being unafraid to investigate and enforce establishments not complying with COVID-19 ordinances during the height of the pandemic.

Gualtieri has been recognized for his work. He was named Sheriff of the Year by the National Sheriff’s Association in 2019, and earned the 2020 Leadership Award by the Police Executive Research Forum (PERF). Gualtieri was the first Sheriff to receive this recognition in the 25 years PERF has presented the honor.

In the last few years, the Sheriff has also expanded a deputy social worker unit tasked with responding to mental health-related calls.

Gualtieri initially made it into the list’s Top 10 two years ago after spearheading school safety initiatives statewide and pushing legislation to prohibit sanctuary cities.

Then-Gov. Rick Scott originally appointed Gualtieri as Pinellas County Sheriff in 2011 after then-Sheriff Jim Coats stepped down to care for his wife. The incumbent was re-elected in 2012 and again in 2016.

He recently had a wildly successful re-election campaign, earning 63% of the vote in November 2020.

Joe Henderson’s take: His no-nonsense approach to the job connects with voters, and his early endorsement of Democrat Ken Welch in the St. Pete mayoral race raised some eyebrows. But Gualtieri, a Republican, says what’s on his mind. His endorsement showed he’s not afraid to cross party lines when he believes it’s the right thing to do.

As for methodology, we define the Tampa Bay region as Pinellas, Hillsborough and Pasco, but can also include Hernando, Polk or Sarasota — if the politicians from those counties impact either Pinellas or Hillsborough.

We define a politician as being in office or running for office.

Being first on a panelist’s list earns the politician 25 points, second earns them 24 points and so on, to where being listed 25th earns a politician one point. Points are added and, voilà, we have a list.

