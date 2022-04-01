Song of the summer? Ron DeSantis promotes campaign anthem ‘Sweet Florida’

On Friday, Gov. Ron DeSantis offered some insight into his musical tastes, with a collaboration on what he suggested might be the “song of the summer.”

The Governor appeared on “Fox and Friends,” where he helped to promote a song called “Sweet Florida” by Van Zant, a mid-tempo Southern rock tune that extolls DeSantis’ performance in office and seems to be the official campaign anthem of the Governor’s re-election effort.

The lyrics, enthused host Steve Doocy, were “highlighting the leadership of DeSantis and his efforts to keep Florida free.”

“The press don’t like him,” the lyrics went. “He stands up for what he believes. So don’t come down here and try to change things, we’re doing all right in the Sunshine State. Stay out of our business and leave our Gov alone.”

“Sweet Florida,” the song continued. “Our Governor is Red, White and Blue … shooting straight and telling us the truth.”

Lead vocalist Johnny Van Zant said DeSantis “stands for everything we believe.”

The Governor and the singer said they talked briefly about a potential campaign song, which came together in just a couple hours for the Van Zant brothers.

“We recorded it on an iPhone and sent it to the Governor,” Van Zant related, laughing. “We’ve never done that before. When you’re a writer you always want to present something really, really good. We took a chance!”

When the idea was first pitched, DeSantis thought they would just do a new take on an old song, perhaps revamping the Skynyrd chestnut “Sweet Home Alabama.”

“For them to do that, I think it’s really, really special. They did a great job,” DeSantis enthused. “It is a catchy song.”

During the interview, the Governor recommended viewers to check it out at SweetFloridaSong.com. The song is also available on Spotify and iTunes for those who want to add it to their summer playlist.