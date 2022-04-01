April 1, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Ron DeSantis holds double-digit lead over any Democrat competitor in latest Florida Chamber poll
Ron DeSantis.

Jacob OglesApril 1, 20223min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesNE Florida

Warnings sounded on Nassau growth, school needs

2022Headlines

Elections office workers cleared of wrongdoing in voter fraud probe; nine former inmates face felonies

2022Headlines

Song of the summer? Ron DeSantis promotes campaign anthem ‘Sweet Florida’

Ron DeSantis
Nikki Fried comes closest among Democrats running, but trails the incumbent by 10 points.

Gov. Ron DeSantis holds a more than 10-percentage-point edge on any potential challenger in 2022. That’s according to a Florida Chamber of Commerce poll pitting the Republican against the three major Democrats in the race.

The poll, conducted by Cherry Communications between March 18 and 28, showed Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried faring best against the incumbent. However, the survey still puts the Republican in a strong position to win a second term.

The Chamber notably did not release full results, so it’s unclear if DeSantis polled above 50%. But pollsters say he would hold a 10-percentage-point lead over Fried if the race were between the Governor and Florida’s only Democrat holding statewide office.

Critically, DeSantis boasts the support of 54% of voters with no party affiliation, a critical bloc in the swing state. A sizable chunk, about 88%, of Republicans support the Governor.

Pollsters found similar results pitching a head-to-head matchup between DeSantis and U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist. There, the incumbent holds a slightly greater lead of 11 percentage points. That comes in part from the fact that 56% of no party affiliation voters going to DeSantis if the alternative is Crist. A similar 88% of GOP voters stick with the incumbent.

But the poll found DeSantis with a similar 16-percentage-point edge among independent voters, even if the ultimate level of support was higher in that demographic against Crist than Fried.

Against state Sen. Annette Taddeo, a Miami Democrat, DeSantis performs the best. There, he comes out on top with a 15-percentage-point edge on the state lawmaker. He ends up with 89% support from his Republican base when faced with Taddeo, with 55% of NPA voters siding with the incumbent. DeSantis’ lead among independents against Taddeo widens to 19 percentage points.

The results include responses from 605 individuals reached by phone statewide. Pollsters reported a margin of error of 4 percentage points.

Post Views: 0

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousElections office workers cleared of wrongdoing in voter fraud probe; nine former inmates face felonies

nextWarnings sounded on Nassau growth, school needs

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Mike Wright, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories
Ninth annual list of Tampa Bay’s 25 Most Powerful Politicians
This is default text for notification bar
Learn more