Ron DeSantis holds double-digit lead over any Democrat competitor in latest Florida Chamber poll

Gov. Ron DeSantis holds a more than 10-percentage-point edge on any potential challenger in 2022. That’s according to a Florida Chamber of Commerce poll pitting the Republican against the three major Democrats in the race.

The poll, conducted by Cherry Communications between March 18 and 28, showed Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried faring best against the incumbent. However, the survey still puts the Republican in a strong position to win a second term.

The Chamber notably did not release full results, so it’s unclear if DeSantis polled above 50%. But pollsters say he would hold a 10-percentage-point lead over Fried if the race were between the Governor and Florida’s only Democrat holding statewide office.

Critically, DeSantis boasts the support of 54% of voters with no party affiliation, a critical bloc in the swing state. A sizable chunk, about 88%, of Republicans support the Governor.

Pollsters found similar results pitching a head-to-head matchup between DeSantis and U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist. There, the incumbent holds a slightly greater lead of 11 percentage points. That comes in part from the fact that 56% of no party affiliation voters going to DeSantis if the alternative is Crist. A similar 88% of GOP voters stick with the incumbent.

But the poll found DeSantis with a similar 16-percentage-point edge among independent voters, even if the ultimate level of support was higher in that demographic against Crist than Fried.

Against state Sen. Annette Taddeo, a Miami Democrat, DeSantis performs the best. There, he comes out on top with a 15-percentage-point edge on the state lawmaker. He ends up with 89% support from his Republican base when faced with Taddeo, with 55% of NPA voters siding with the incumbent. DeSantis’ lead among independents against Taddeo widens to 19 percentage points.

The results include responses from 605 individuals reached by phone statewide. Pollsters reported a margin of error of 4 percentage points.