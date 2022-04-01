April 1, 2022
Primary race develops in newly drawn Palm Beach County district

Anne Geggis
April 1, 2022

Seth Densen
Political newcomer Seth Densen will be going up against Port of Palm Beach Commissioner Katherine Waldron.

Another candidate for state Representative has switched his campaign from Palm Beach County’s House District 86 — the one Rep. Matt Willhite is vacating — to the newly drawn House District 93, also in Palm Beach County.

Democrat Seth Densen, a social worker making his first run for elected office, had been part of a three-Democrat pile-up looking to succeed Willhite, who is running for a seat on the Palm Beach County Commission.

Port of Palm Beach Commissioner Katherine Waldron announced March 3 she would be switching from HD 86 to HD 93, where there is no incumbent running.

Densen’s campaign said he is the first to officially file for the newly redrawn seat.

“I have a track record for standing up for what I believe in and defending Palm Beach County and its residents,” Densen said. “We need leaders that will change the tide and speak up for those who are repeatedly silenced. Let me elevate your voice to make a lasting change to our state and secure a hopeful future.”

The new HD 93 resulted from the renumbering and redrawing of districts during the decennial redistricting process. It will include the village of Wellington, portions of Greenacres and western parts of Boynton Beach.

Generally, the newly drawn district is slightly to the south of the current HD 86. But the new HD 93 does have part of the district that Densen filed to represent. He’s lived in the newly configured district for more than a decade, according to his campaign’s release.

Former Wellington Mayor Bob Margolis, who filed for HD 86, so far has not filed to be redesignated to HD 93, which covers the village of Wellington, portions of Greenacres and western parts of Boynton Beach.

Densen has more than 20 years of experience in social services and more than half a decade in child welfare services. His campaign statement said has seen firsthand the need for Florida to reform its system in areas that relate to education funding, child trafficking, elder and child abuse, adoption, LGBTQ equality and women’s rights.

Voters in this new district went for President Joe Biden over Donald Trump in 2020 by more than 10 points, according to Matt Isbell of MCI Maps. That means the winner in any Democratic Primary for this seat is very likely to win the General Election.

Anne Geggis

Anne Geggis is a South Florida journalist who began her career in Vermont and has worked at the Sun-Sentinel, the Daytona Beach News-Journal and the Gainesville Sun covering government issues, health and education. She was a member of the Sun-Sentinel team that won the 2019 Pulitzer Prize for coverage of the Parkland high school shooting. You can reach her on Twitter @AnneBoca or by emailing [email protected]

