April 1, 2022
New Val Demings ad smacks Marco Rubio over Rick Scott’s campaign plan

Scott Powers

demings vs. rubio
Demings' ad suggests Rubio wants to tax the poor and to end Social Security and Medicare.

Making the case that Florida’s senior Senator can be expected to follow the national Republican Senate campaign proposals written by Florida’s junior Senator, Democrat Val Demings released a new ad Friday ripping Marco Rubio over Rick Scott’s 11-point “Rescue America” plan.

Rep. Demings, the leading Democratic candidate for a November General Election showdown with Rubio, is seeking to tie him to Republicans’ controversial midterm elections plan for Senate candidates. Scott, as chair of the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC), unveiled the plan in February and has been vigorously defending it against waves of criticism — not just from Democrats, but from Republicans who are uncomfortable with the plan.

The Demings campaign’s new digital commercial goes so far as suggesting that Scott is Rubio’s boss, and that Rubio won’t stand up to him.

Rubio has avoided saying anything sounding like embracing the plan, but he has not disavowed it. That has opened the door to Demings’ campaign ad.

Demings’ new ad, “Where Does Marco Rubio Stand on Rick Scott’s Tax Hike?” presses the points that make even Republicans nervous about the Scott’s so called “Rescue America” plan: that it calls for new taxes on retirees and for people now too poor to qualify now to pay income taxes and calls for a review of Social Security and Medicare with the prospect of overhauls to reduce long-term costs.

Since Scott released his plan, Democrats have been almost gleeful in responding. They’ve fired numerous rounds of attacks, accusing Scott — and Republican Senate candidates enrolled in the NRSC campaign — of wanting to tax the poor and to end Social Security and Medicare.

The new ad is part of a six-figure advertising buy, Demings’ campaign said Friday.

The spot begins with newspaper headlines and news readers raising concerns that the plan would raise taxes on “more than half of Americans,” that the affected group would include “veterans, many low-income families, and retirees,” and that “Scott’s plan would end Medicare and Social Security as we know it,” according to a narrator.

All of that is illustrated by pictures of Scott.

Then comes the first Rubio photo, and the narrator asks, “Where does Marco Rubio stand?” The next clip shows Rubio responding in an interview saying he’s “read about” the plan, adding, “I think it’s good that people offer ideas.”

Finally comes the kicker: a photo of Rubio with the text reading, “Rubio won’t stand up to his party boss.”

Scott Powers

Scott Powers is an Orlando-based political journalist with 30+ years' experience, mostly at newspapers such as the Orlando Sentinel and the Columbus Dispatch.

