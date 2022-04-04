April 4, 2022
Leon Commissioner Rick Minor announces first endorsement in re-election race

Tristan Wood

rick minor edit
'He has always been present, prepared, and a strong advocate and visionary.'

Leon County Commissioner Rick Minor announced his first endorsement in his re-election campaign in an ad released last week.

Minor was endorsed by historian Althemese Barnes, the founder and former executive director of Tallahassee’s John G. Riley Museum, the first community-based African American museum in the city. The political ad that includes Barnes explaining why she is endorsing Minor was posted to his personal Facebook account Wednesday.

Barnes founded the museum in 1996. The next year, she established the Florida African American Heritage Preservation Network, a statewide professional museum association. She was honored by the city of Tallahassee last year after the City Commission renamed the Smokey Hollow area of Cascades Park after her.

Barnes said she has endorsed Minor in the past, and is proud to do so again.

“He has always been present, prepared and a strong advocate and visionary. I do support Rick Minor and hope for a successful campaign,” Barnes said.

On the Facebook post, Minor thanked Barnes for her endorsement.

“Ms. Althemese Barnes is a community treasure, not just for Leon County but for all of Florida. It’s a tremendous honor to have her endorsement for my re-election as the Leon County Commissioner representing District 3,” Minor wrote.

He also gave a brief pitch as to why he should be re-elected.

“Our community has made real progress in creating higher-paying jobs, reducing crime, protecting the environment, and addressing economic disparity, but there’s much more work to do. Please join me in continuing to move Leon County forward,” he wrote.

Minor is currently facing two challengers: Joey Lamar, an abuse counselor and former sports broadcaster, and Damon Victor, the owner of a company that manufactures prosthetics.

The candidates will be on the ballot during the Aug. 23 Primary.

Tristan Wood

Tristan Wood graduated from the University of Florida in 2021 with a degree in Journalism. A South Florida native, he has a passion for political and accountability reporting. He previously reported for Fresh Take Florida, a news service that covers the Florida Legislature and state political stories operating out of UF’s College of Journalism and Communications. You can reach Tristan at [email protected], or on Twitter @TristanDWood

