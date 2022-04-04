Ready to ride? Disney’s Guardians of the Galaxy coaster gets firm opening date

Disney World’s newest roller coaster officially has an opening date.

The Marvel-themed Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind will debut May 27 during what will likely be a busy Memorial Day holiday weekend in Orlando.

“The Guardians of the Galaxy are on their way to EPCOT, and we better be ready for an intergalactic chase through time and space,” Disney said Monday announcing the ride opening date on its blog. “This is another big, magical moment in the transformation of EPCOT and the Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary celebration currently underway.”

Disney released a 30-second video tease for the ride which showed several of the movie franchise’s characters, including Groot and the Bradley Cooper-voiced Rocket Raccoon character.

“It’s save-the-galaxy time — again!” the raccoon said in the clip while in the background the “Love Rollercoaster” plays.

The ride has been touted as one of the world’s longest indoor roller coasters. Disney previously said the ride building is so big, it can fit the volume of four Spaceship Earth attractions inside.

The Guardians ride also features technology that makes it different from the standard coaster. The ride vehicle rotates 360 degrees so riders can turn and see the story around them instead of just looking straight ahead.

“On most coasters, the vehicles point straight ahead throughout the ride,” said Bob Chapek earlier when he was then-chair of the theme parks division before his promotion to company CEO, according to the Disney blog. “But on this attraction, each individual cab will be programmed to direct your eye to the story happening around you. That means instead of whizzing by the action, you’ll be fully immersed in the story from the minute you launch.”

Guardians replaces Ellen’s Energy Adventure in the Universe of Energy Pavilion, which closed in 2017.

Anytime Disney opens a new ride, it draws in tourists and annual passholders who are willing to stand in line to see the latest attraction.

The new ride could help boost Disney attendance since it’s opening nearly eight months into the 18-month celebration for Disney World’s 50th anniversary.

Disney also is finishing the construction for another highly anticipated thrill ride: The TRON coaster at the Magic Kingdom.

Disney has not announced the opening date for TRON Lightcycle Run, which is being built near Space Mountain and had been delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.