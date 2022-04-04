April 4, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Ready to ride? Disney’s Guardians of the Galaxy coaster gets firm opening date

Gabrielle RussonApril 4, 20224min0

Related Articles

FederalHeadlines

Vern Buchanan brings back Dave Karvelas as senior advisor

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Marcos Vilar: DeSantis uses minority voters as a pawn in plan to gain more power in Congress

HeadlinesInfluence

NYC launches billboard campaign targeting Floridians irked by ‘Parental Rights in Education’ bill

guardians of the galaxy
'It’s save-the-galaxy time — again!'

Disney World’s newest roller coaster officially has an opening date.

The Marvel-themed Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind will debut May 27 during what will likely be a busy Memorial Day holiday weekend in Orlando.

“The Guardians of the Galaxy are on their way to EPCOT, and we better be ready for an intergalactic chase through time and space,” Disney said Monday announcing the ride opening date on its blog. “This is another big, magical moment in the transformation of EPCOT and the Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary celebration currently underway.”

Disney released a 30-second video tease for the ride which showed several of the movie franchise’s characters, including Groot and the Bradley Cooper-voiced Rocket Raccoon character.

“It’s save-the-galaxy time — again!” the raccoon said in the clip while in the background the “Love Rollercoaster” plays.

The ride has been touted as one of the world’s longest indoor roller coasters. Disney previously said the ride building is so big, it can fit the volume of four Spaceship Earth attractions inside.

The Guardians ride also features technology that makes it different from the standard coaster. The ride vehicle rotates 360 degrees so riders can turn and see the story around them instead of just looking straight ahead.

“On most coasters, the vehicles point straight ahead throughout the ride,” said Bob Chapek earlier when he was then-chair of the theme parks division before his promotion to company CEO, according to the Disney blog. “But on this attraction, each individual cab will be programmed to direct your eye to the story happening around you. That means instead of whizzing by the action, you’ll be fully immersed in the story from the minute you launch.”

Guardians replaces Ellen’s Energy Adventure in the Universe of Energy Pavilion, which closed in 2017.

Anytime Disney opens a new ride, it draws in tourists and annual passholders who are willing to stand in line to see the latest attraction.

The new ride could help boost Disney attendance since it’s opening nearly eight months into the 18-month celebration for Disney World’s 50th anniversary.

Disney also is finishing the construction for another highly anticipated thrill ride: The TRON coaster at the Magic Kingdom.

Disney has not announced the opening date for TRON Lightcycle Run, which is being built near Space Mountain and had been delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.

Post Views: 0

Gabrielle Russon

Gabrielle Russon is a journalist who covers theme parks and Florida tourism. She previously worked at the Orlando Sentinel, the Sarasota Herald-Tribune, the Toledo Blade and the Kalamazoo Gazette. She graduated from Michigan State University.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousTom Valeo launches campaign to take HD 93, tackle 'kitchen-table issues'

nextMedicare enrollees to get free COVID-19 tests at drug stores

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Mike Wright, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories
Ninth annual list of Tampa Bay’s 25 Most Powerful Politicians
This is default text for notification bar
Learn more