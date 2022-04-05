April 5, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Poor counties nationwide (including Florida) had higher COVID-19 death rates compared to wealthier counties
Rev. Dr. William Barber, co-chair of the Poor People’s Campaign speaks during a news conference outside the U.S. Capitol May 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. Poor People’s Campaign held the news conference to call for a congressional resolution "to address poverty and low wages." Image via Alex Wong/Getty Images.

Florida PhoenixApril 5, 20227min1

Related Articles

2022 - LegislativeHeadlines

Alina García drops Senate bid for newly open HD 115

HeadlinesInfluence

Veteran suicide prevention bill lands on Gov. DeSantis’ desk

FederalHeadlines

Joe Biden administration vows to fix “family glitch” in Affordable Care Act

Representatives Lee And Jayapal Unveil Resolution To Address Poverty And Low Wages
'This report shows why we must have a moral meeting in the nation’s capital.'

People living in poorer counties across the country and in Florida were hit hardest with COVID-19 death rates during the global pandemic compared to wealthier counties, leaders from the Poor People’s Campaign said Monday.

The group released a report entitled “The Poor People’s Pandemic Report” and an interactive map that included data on deaths, income, and race-based on more than 3,200 U.S. counties. Data in the report was based on people living below the 200% poverty line.

During a news conference Monday, advocates discussed the findings from the report that showed poorer counties were connected to negative health outcomes from the pandemic, compared to wealthier counties.

Out of the 300 U.S. counties with high poverty and death rates from COVID-19, Union County in Florida ranked number 34, with a death rate of 728 per 100,000 people and a cumulative death total of 111.

The median income for residents in that county located in North Florida was $44,270. Nearly 70% of the residents are White, while about 22% of residents are Black. About 42% of people in the county were living below the 200 percent poverty rate.

In contrast, for example, in the northeast part of Florida on the Atlantic, St. Johns County’s death rate was only 190 per 100,000, and its median income is $82,252, according to the analysis.

The Florida Phoenix has yet to receive a response to a request for comment from officials in Union County.

Bishop William Barber II, co-chair of the Poor People’s Campaign, said during the news conference. He added, “This devastating report shows that even after more than two years of this pandemic, we do not have a systemic way and assessment of poverty and income and its impact on COVID-19.” he said.

Out of the 300 counties with high poverty and COVID-19 death rates, the county with the highest death rate was in Galax County located in Virginia, with a death rate of 1,134 per 100,000 people. Many counties in Georgia and Texas were among the top 20 in the analysis, with high poverty connected to COVID-19 deaths.

In Florida, Citrus County had a death rate of 606 per 100,000 people and 907 cumulative deaths. The county’s median figure is $44,237. About 39% of residents in the county were living below the 200 percent poverty line.

In contrast, Collier County, in southwest Florida, had a far lower death rate of 250 people per 100,000. The county’s median figure is $69,653.

During the press conference, leaders from the group called on the Biden administration to address poverty in the nation and ways to improve outcomes from COVID-19 for those struggling Americans.

“It is further evidence why we have called for the President at the White House to meet with a diverse delegation of poor and low-wealth people for some nine months now,” said Barber.

“This report shows why we must have a moral meeting in the nation’s capital.”

Meanwhile, the findings from the report showed disparities between poor and rich counties during different waves of the coronavirus, with death rates higher in poorer counties compared to wealthier ones.

For instance, during the phase when the Delta variant was prevalent in the nation, “death rates were five times higher in these low-income counties,” according to the report.

“The deadliest phase of the pandemic was in late 2020 to 2021, this winter surge,” Shailly Gupta Barnes, policy director for the PPC, said during the press conference.

“After this phase, you know, this is when vaccines become available to the general public. But then we get Delta, and death rates are five times higher for poorer counties.”

“And after that, omicron and death rates are still three times higher for the poorest counties,” she added.

___

Issac Morgan reporting via Florida Phoenix.

Florida Phoenix is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Florida Phoenix maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Diane Rado for questions: [email protected] Follow Florida Phoenix on Facebook and Twitter.

Post Views: 0

Florida Phoenix

Florida Phoenix is a news and opinion outlet focused on government and political news coverage within the state of Florida.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousGopher tortoise rule deviations unlikely to be extended

nextRhonda Rebman Lopez kicks off HD 120 bid to replace ‘unenthusiastic’ Jim Mooney

One comment

  • Edward Lyle

    April 5, 2022 at 4:07 pm

    Wealth had/has nothing to do with it. Think about exorcise and lay off the junk food.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Mike Wright, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories