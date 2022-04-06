Debbie Wasserman Schultz tests positive for COVID-19 one day after Broward visit

Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz revealed Wednesday that she has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a Tuesday statement, the Democratic South Florida Congresswoman confirmed she had recently contracted the virus but eased any worry about the severity of her condition.

“I was informed this evening that I have tested positive for COVID,” Wasserman Schultz said. “Thankfully, I am both vaccinated and boosted, and my symptoms are manageable.”

Wasserman Schultz was in Broward County on Monday, when she welcomed U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona to the area and toured a school in Weston.

Broward Public Schools Superintendent Vickie Cartwright, Miami-Dade County Public Schools Superintendent Jose Dotres and Broward School Board Chair Laurie Rich-Levinson also participated in the tour of Cypress Bay High School, which included a look at the school’s career development programs.

Wasserman Schultz and Cardona then participated in a round table discussion with students from Broward College, which recently received a $30 million grant under the federal Promise Neighborhoods program. Broward College President Gregory Haile and Mildred Coyne, the school’s senior vice president of workforce education and innovation, also participated in the talk, which preceded a press gaggle Cardona and Wasserman Schultz led.

Wasserman Schultz’s statement comes as new COVID-19 cases in Florida trend up for the first time in more than a month. As is the case with the entire state and most of the country, the South Florida counties of Broward, Miami-Dade and Palm Beach have a low COVID-19 risk, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Still, it’s better to take precaution now, when alert levels aren’t high, than to wait until cases rise again, Wasserman Schultz said.

“Please, if you haven’t yet, don’t wait to get vaccinated and boosted,” she said.

Last week, the Food and Drug Administration authorized a second COVID-19 booster shot of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines for people 50 and older. Recipients must have had their last shot at least four months ago.

Prior to the FDA announcement, the agency had only cleared fourth doses for people 12 and older with severely weakened immune systems. For that particularly vulnerable group, a fifth shot is now available.