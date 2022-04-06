Rick Scott warns of active U.S. war if Ukraine falls to Russia

Sen. Rick Scott asserted Wednesday that American armed forces may be active combatants in Europe if Vladimir Putin isn’t stopped.
Scott, during an interview with Jacksonville’s WOKV, said that “our men and women are going to be at war if Ukraine can’t defend its freedom.”
“I think, unfortunately, we have to do two things. We should do everything we can to absolutely destroy the Russian economy, so hopefully the Russian people, you know, will focus on how to hold Putin accountable,” Scott said, adding Putin should “be in prison for war crimes.”
“Another thing that we have to do is we have to give every lethal weapon we can to Ukraine so they can defend their freedom,” Scott added. “Because if they don’t stop Putin, then Putin’s going to be next in Poland, Lithuania and places like that where we’re going to be in there defending them.”
Scott’s strong comments in favor of the Ukrainian resistance have been a consistent theme since Russia invaded the country six weeks ago. But this may be the most explicit he has been in suggesting a domino theory regarding Putin’s approach to subjugating former Soviet client states, and the seeming inevitability of a U.S. response if the war spills past Ukraine’s internationally recognized borders.
Scott has taken a more hawkish position on the war in Ukraine than other major Florida Republicans, including advocating for a transfer of Polish planes to Ukraine and contending that the U.S. should help enforce a no-fly zone. Sen. Marco Rubio has said that kind of aggressive play could catalyze World War III.
Scott has even embraced a version of realpolitik regarding the complicated rise of Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy when asked about it by conservative radio hosts in previous interviews.
“New democracies, it’s really painful to get to where you want to go,” Scott said when asked if the Ukrainian leader was a puppet of George Soros. “You look around the world, places (where) we believe they have really good democracies now. In the beginning it was really hard, and hard to make sure there’s no corruption.”
Joseph Panafialakis
April 6, 2022 at 9:23 am
Then again Scott is an utter buffoon who panders to the lowest common denominator.
Impeach Biden
April 6, 2022 at 9:25 am
If you voted for Biden, then you too are a buffoon.
Andrew Nappi
April 6, 2022 at 9:32 am
There is no legitimate national interest of ours in Ukraine. Rick Scott is a war monger who would kill your children for the US goal of regime change in Russia. A despicable human being.
Impeach Biden
April 6, 2022 at 10:09 am
You call Scott a war monger but it was our own senile old man President that stood by and watched the Putin build up right after Biden took office. Where were the sanctions then? Putin sees Biden as weak and frail like many of us here in the US. America has no appetite for another war and I doubt we get involved besides sending
weapons to Ukraine. We need a strong, and mentally capable
leader of
The
US.
Daddy Warbucks
April 6, 2022 at 10:13 am
LBJ, Scoop Jackson, Cheney and Rumsfeld, The Lincoln Project. Rick Scott; All if them neocons in service to the military industrial complex.