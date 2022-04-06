Rick Scott warns of active U.S. war if Ukraine falls to Russia

Sen. Rick Scott asserted Wednesday that American armed forces may be active combatants in Europe if Vladimir Putin isn’t stopped.

Scott, during an interview with Jacksonville’s WOKV, said that “our men and women are going to be at war if Ukraine can’t defend its freedom.”

“I think, unfortunately, we have to do two things. We should do everything we can to absolutely destroy the Russian economy, so hopefully the Russian people, you know, will focus on how to hold Putin accountable,” Scott said, adding Putin should “be in prison for war crimes.”

“Another thing that we have to do is we have to give every lethal weapon we can to Ukraine so they can defend their freedom,” Scott added. “Because if they don’t stop Putin, then Putin’s going to be next in Poland, Lithuania and places like that where we’re going to be in there defending them.”

Scott’s strong comments in favor of the Ukrainian resistance have been a consistent theme since Russia invaded the country six weeks ago. But this may be the most explicit he has been in suggesting a domino theory regarding Putin’s approach to subjugating former Soviet client states, and the seeming inevitability of a U.S. response if the war spills past Ukraine’s internationally recognized borders.

Scott has taken a more hawkish position on the war in Ukraine than other major Florida Republicans, including advocating for a transfer of Polish planes to Ukraine and contending that the U.S. should help enforce a no-fly zone. Sen. Marco Rubio has said that kind of aggressive play could catalyze World War III.

Scott has even embraced a version of realpolitik regarding the complicated rise of Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy when asked about it by conservative radio hosts in previous interviews.

“New democracies, it’s really painful to get to where you want to go,” Scott said when asked if the Ukrainian leader was a puppet of George Soros. “You look around the world, places (where) we believe they have really good democracies now. In the beginning it was really hard, and hard to make sure there’s no corruption.”