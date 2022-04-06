Last Call for 4.6.22 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics.

First Shot

President Joe Biden’s administration is working to resurrect the Iran nuclear deal, but Democratic U.S. Rep. Val Demings isn’t sure that’s a good idea.

The deal, brokered under former President Barack Obama alongside a consortium of world powers, sought to limit Iran’s capability to develop nuclear weapons in exchange for lifting sanctions and opening Iran up to the world economy.

Though Iran was reportedly complying with the terms of the agreement, former President Donald Trump withdrew the United States from the deal in 2017. Two years later, Iran broke the agreement and has since made progress toward developing nuclear weapons.

As negotiations on a new deal continue, Demings said Iran is unlikely to stop working toward becoming a nuclear state.

“As a 27-year law enforcement officer and chief of police, I know a habitual offender when I see one. Iran’s corrupt leaders are habitual offenders, sponsors of terror, and a threat to U.S. national security, Israel, and stability around the world,” she said.

“I continue to support all efforts to destroy the Iranian government’s terror networks, break up their ballistic missile program, disrupt their meddling in Latin America, and gut their nuclear program.”

Demings’ statement puts her on the same side of the issue as Republican U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, whom she is challenging this fall.

Rubio last month said a new Iran nuclear deal would be “a massive victory for Tehran — and a massive loss for the U.S.” and described the regime as “murderous, backstabbing, and fundamentally anti-American.”

Evening Reads

“Good and bad climate news from the Florida Legislature” via Rosemary O’Hara of The Invading Sea

“Florida’s new college survey on political leanings may have flaws that could invalidate results” via Danielle J. Brown of the Florida Phoenix

“Coach wouldn’t let a transgender student join the boys soccer team. Now Duval Schools is apologizing” via Emily Bloch of The Florida Times-Union

“Jeff Brandes calls for property insurance Special Session” via Gray Rohrer of Florida Politics

“New Florida laws championed by Gov. Ron DeSantis now face legal scrutiny” via John Kennedy of the USA TODAY Florida capital bureau

“With talk of shifting federal marijuana policy, Nikki Fried says it’s time for Florida to legalize it” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics

“New Seminole election security initiative wouldn’t target ‘ghost’ candidates” via Annie Martin of the Orlando Sentinel

“Stoneman Douglas shooting trial jury selection resumes without ‘mistrial’” via Brooke Baitinger, Rafael Olmeda and David Fleshler of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel

“It’s 3,000 pounds and looks like a giant Transformer. Behold Miami’s Charging Bull statue” via Amanda Rosa of the Miami Herald

“A return to normal? Disney World sued over scooter crash” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics

“He died a year ago. His estate just gave Tampa Bay charities $63 million.” via Jay Cridlin of the Tampa Bay Times

Quote of the Day

“This issue is too important for any further delay, and if legislative and executive branch leadership fail to act, then I will do everything in my power to protect my neighbors from the crippling impacts of rising insurance costs.”

— Sen. Jeff Brandes, calling for a Special Session on property insurance.

Bill Day’s Latest

Breakthrough Insights