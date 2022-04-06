Tiffany Esposito raises more than $60K in first month of HD 77 run

San Carlos Park Republican Tiffany Esposito collected more than $60,000 in her first month running for Florida House.

The Southwest Florida business leader launched her campaign in March for an open House District 77 seat. Since then, a total of $60,225 in new donations rolled in.

“We are off to a good start and I am very appreciative of the early support our campaign has received,” she said. “We are going to continue to work hard each and every month to ensure our campaign has the resources necessary to spread our conservative message to voters across District 77.”

Redistricting this year created an opening for Esposito with a new east Lee County seat. As CEO of SWFL Inc., a chamber of commerce based in South Lee County, she arrives with strong connections in the local business community.

Prominent businesses and leaders who donated $1,000 included mining company Troyer Brothers Florida and a related Pennsylvania company named Troyer Brothers, Fort Myers-based Pro Max Compliance, and JHS Builders.

But a look at donations also reveals strong support from lawmakers.

Political committees controlled by Sen. Ray Rodrigues and by Reps. David Borrero, Mike Giallombardo, Jenna Persons and Spencer Roach all gave $1,000 donations to Esposito. So did a committee controlled by Lee County Commissioner Kevin Ruane, while one for Lee County Commissioner Brian Hamman gave $500.

Persons’ law firm, Strayhorn & Persons, also gave $1,000.

The Southwest Florida Jobs Alliance, chaired by political consultant Terry Miller, gave $1,000 as well.

ChiroPAC, the political arm of Florida Chiropractic Association, also donated $1,000.

Other political committees offering maximum donations included Shane Abbott’s Prescription for Florida’s Prosperity, Richard Johnston’s First Amendment Fund, and William Jones’ Conservative Choice, Florida Accountability Fund and Good Government for Florida committees.

So far, Esposito faces one other opponent. Activist Eric Engelhart of Lehigh Acres has filed as a Democrat for the seat.

But Republicans hold a definite advantage in the race. About 56% of voters in the 2020 Presidential Election went for Republican Donald Trump in the district, compared to 43% who favored Democrat Joe Biden.