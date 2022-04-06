April 6, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Joe Henderson: Hey lawmakers — stop slaying boogeymen and start solving problems
Damage from Hurricane Michael.

Joe HendersonApril 6, 20224min1

Related Articles

2022Headlines

Gov. DeSantis signs second pass at limiting big dollar influence in ballot initiatives

2022 - LegislativeHeadlines

Tiffany Esposito raises more than $60K in first month of HD 77 run

HeadlinesSouth Florida

Lawmakers champion $450K earmark to boost cancer services for underserved women in Palm Beach

Damage_from_Hurricane_Michael_0_58587348_ver1.0-1
Maybe lawmakers should have focused more on property insurance mess instead of strawmen.

Florida Republican lawmakers kept busy during the recently completed Legislative Session, slaying boogeymen here, there and everywhere.

Sure, thousands of Floridians were slack-jawed about rapidly escalating property insurance rates. Aw, but that’s so complicated. Keep things simple, with simple soundbites.

The war against the “woke” ideology took priority. And lawmakers had to ban things that teachers don’t teach in school classrooms (see theory, critical race).

Those dedicated public servants had to take courageous stands against transgender athletes. Heaven forbid a teacher might utter the word “gay” in a classroom. With all that going on, do you also expect them to care about how much your insurance bill increased?

Well, Republican Sen. Jeff Brandes does care. He repeatedly tried to coax his colleagues down from their high moral mountain to deal with something that matters to everyday people.

Brandes was not successful but he didn’t give up easily.

He urged GOP leadership to call a second Special Session to face the problem. There’s already a Special Session starting April 19 to deal with the unsolved issue of new congressional district maps. Gov. Ron DeSantis called that one after vetoing maps sent to him by the House and Senate.

Lawmakers need to settle the map issue, leaving no time to take up the insurance mess at that Session. Hence, the call for a second Session. Brandes wants to remind lawmakers that they should be concerned about this issue.

“Florida’s private property insurance market has collapsed, and it is evident we must call a Special Session to address this dire situation,” Brandes wrote in a letter to House Speaker Chris Sprowls and Senate President Wilton Simpson. “With the 2022 hurricane season quickly approaching and an unstable market, the Legislature chose to leave homeowners exposed to a perfect storm of rising rates, limited coverage, and diminishing options.”

Interesting choice of words there: a perfect storm.

In the last year alone, four companies refused to renew more than 120,000 policies. Use the word “people” instead of “policies” to understand what that decision means. Multiply 120,000 by the number of people living in those homes, and soon you’re talking about real political consequences.

Two other insurance companies went bankrupt, and other companies imposed large rate hikes.

Living in what DeSantis loves to say is the “free state of Florida” isn’t free. For many, it’s damn near unaffordable. Is this where we remind lawmakers that people vote with their wallets and pocketbooks?

The Legislative Session is supposed to be about providing solutions to real problems. This year, though, it was about creating strawmen that they could slay. DeSantis said he is open to a Special Session but doesn’t anticipate any change until after the November election.

That seems like a rather casual approach to a significant problem.

But hey, at least teachers can’t say “gay” now.

Post Views: 0

Joe Henderson

I have a 45-year career in newspapers, including nearly 42 years at The Tampa Tribune. Florida is wacky, wonderful, unpredictable and a national force. It's a treat to have a front-row seat for it all.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousTiffany Esposito raises more than $60K in first month of HD 77 run

nextEddie Geller doubles funds with $100K Q1 haul for congressional race

One comment

  • Bogeyman

    April 6, 2022 at 7:59 pm

    Hey Joe, pay attention to spelling and diction, and quit trying to persuade people that it is up to the government to bail them out of their difficulties. If you can’t afford your house, move.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Mike Wright, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories