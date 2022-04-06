April 6, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Eddie Geller doubles funds with $100K Q1 haul for congressional race

Daniel Figueroa IVApril 6, 20225min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesSouth Florida

Lawmakers champion $450K earmark to boost cancer services for underserved women in Palm Beach

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Last Call for 4.6.22 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

HeadlinesOrlando

Booked: Spring Breakers help pack Disney World, Orlando hotels

eddie geller
There's no such thing as escape from GOP influence in CD 15, but a trusty new map could even the score for Geller.

Democratic candidate for Florida’s 15th Congressional District Eddie Geller raised more than $100,000 in the first quarter of 2022, according to a release from his campaign.

The Q1 haul nearly doubles the funds he raised in the fourth quarter of 2021. According to records from the Federal Election Commission, Geller raised more than $183,000 in 2021. The former stand-up comedian and political newcomer’s campaign has now raised nearly $300,000, mostly from small-dollar donors. According to his campaign, Geller’s Q1 fundraising came from 1,350 individual contributions, 83% of which were under $100. He currently has nearly $110,000 in his war chest.

“This really reflects the grassroots momentum and excitement we’ve been seeing here on the ground,” Geller said. “Voters want decency, authenticity, and bold solutions to the biggest problems of our time. They know they will get none of that from out-of-touch career politicians.”

The current CD 15 has historically been a right-leaning district, currently represented by GOP U.S. Rep. Scott Franklin. Facing an incumbent in a red district could be cause for alarm. But redistricting might prove the remedy Geller would need to get out of that hot water.

The maps approved by the Legislature shifted Franklin into the newly drawn Florida’s 16th Congressional District and taking him out of Geller’s path.

Gov. Ron DeSantis, however, has vetoed those maps, leaving the Legislature to go back to the drawing board. DeSantis has largely raised issue with Florida’s 5th Congressional District in North Florida, meaning the districts around the Tampa Bay region may go unchanged.

Unless the Legislature adopts radical changes, Geller and Franklin are unlikely to be matched up. Instead, Geller appears to be running for an open seat.

If the new lines in the region remain similar to the first set approved by lawmakers, Geller’s stiffest competition so far would be state Rep. Jackie Toledo. The conservative Republican announced her candidacy for CD 15 last month and has already raised more than $350,000. But Geller’s campaign isn’t worried yet, especially with Toledo’s recent support of Florida’s 15-week abortion ban and HB 1557, which critics call the “Don’t Say Gay” bill.

“Too many campaigns these days look like they were grown in a lab in Washington,” Geller said. “This campaign is about trying to do things differently, to appeal to voters in fresh new ways. Maybe even tell some jokes.”

Geller’s different approach started with the 90s-sitcom styled video he released to announce his campaign. Geller has used humor to outline his platform, but also used the video to also get serious about his intentions.

“For too long, Florida politics has been plagued by corruption and certain politicians who care more about special interests than fighting for hard-working Florida families,” he said in the video. “Our state is undergoing a devastating resurgence of the COVID pandemic at the exact time that we should be making a soaring recovery. Florida’s 15th Congressional District deserves a representative who will listen to their needs instead of pushing their own agenda and acting on one party’s interests.”

Post Views: 0

Daniel Figueroa IV

Bronx, NY —> St. Pete, Fla. Just your friendly, neighborhood journo junkie with a penchant for motorcycles and Star Wars. Daniel has spent the last decade covering Tampa Bay and Florida for the Ledger of Lakeland, Tampa Bay Times, and WMNF. You can reach Daniel Figueroa IV at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousBooked: Spring Breakers help pack Disney World, Orlando hotels

nextLast Call for 4.6.22 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Mike Wright, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories