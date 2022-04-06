John Dailey, Reese Goad receive Florida League of Cities’ Home Rule Hero award

The Florida League of Cities honored Tallahassee Mayor John Dailey and City Manager Reese Goad with its Home Rule Hero during the city’s Wednesday commission meeting.

The award recognizes local government officials for assisting the League of Cities during the Legislative Session. It was presented to the two men by Scott Dudley, legislative affairs director for the League.

Dudley said Goad participated in a group of City Managers that the League would bounce legislation off to ask how it would impact their city. He said Dailey functioned as an invaluable resource when asked about strategy and connecting the League to city resources and staff to discuss how the legislation would affect the capital city.

“One of the really cool parts of my job is I get to honor folks that have gone above and beyond the call of duty in terms of their role as elected officials or serving as in the administrative staff of cities,” Dudley said. “I’m really proud to be able to present these two awards to you for your efforts way above and beyond.”

Dailey, who has a financial relationship with the League of Cities, thanked them for their work. In his 2020 financial reporting, Dailey lists JDA Strategies Inc. as his primary source of income. The League is listed as one of the company’s most significant sources of revenue.

Goad said he was grateful he could connect with other City Managers through the League.

“It’s truly an honor and a privilege to be able to work with my colleagues, city managers around the state, just to talk about things that are common to all of our cities and really bring about the good of the order for the state of Florida,” Goad said.

Dozens of local elected officials across the state received the award in 2022. A complete list of the award recipients is available on the League of Cities website.