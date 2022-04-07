‘Liquid gold’: Gov. DeSantis signs law authorizing state purchase of breast milk

More mother’s milk will soon become available through a state bank, thanks to a new state law.

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill (SB 1770) Wednesday evening that authorizes the Agency for Health Care Administration to pay for donor human milk bank services as an optional Medicaid service. The milk will then become available to infants who are “medically or physically unable to receive maternal breast milk or to breastfeed or whose mother is medically or physically unable to produce maternal breast milk or breastfeed.”

Dubbed “liquid gold” by advocates, breast milk is considered by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as the best source of nutrition for most infants. But sometimes mothers are unable to produce milk when the baby is born prematurely.

Sen. Lauren Book, a Plantation Democrat, for the past four years has sought this change in state law. Rep. Fiona McFarland, a Sarasota Republican, sponsored the House version of the bill.

“We have an obligation to care for our most vulnerable children,” Book said previously. “Partial reimbursement for certified donor milk to prevent life-threatening conditions is the right thing to do morally, scientifically, and economically. We can save lives and save money.”

It’s a cause that found solid bipartisan support this year.

“Protecting small babies is something that should have all of our hearts,” McFarland said when the bill passed in the Legislature.

The budget, which has yet to be sent to the Governor, includes a $75,000 line item for the Mother’s Milk Bank of Florida to provide milk to babies at home. That Orlando-based bank supplies pasteurized human milk to neonatal units as well as medically fragile babies at home.

The new law takes effect on July 1.