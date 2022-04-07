April 6, 2022
‘Liquid gold’: Gov. DeSantis signs law authorizing state purchase of breast milk
Wednesday begins World Breastfeeding Week.

Jacob Ogles

high-energy-foods-for-breastfeeding-mums
Lauren Book and Fiona McFarland championed the bipartisan bill.

More mother’s milk will soon become available through a state bank, thanks to a new state law.

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill (SB 1770) Wednesday evening that authorizes the Agency for Health Care Administration to pay for donor human milk bank services as an optional Medicaid service. The milk will then become available to infants who are “medically or physically unable to receive maternal breast milk or to breastfeed or whose mother is medically or physically unable to produce maternal breast milk or breastfeed.”

Dubbed “liquid gold” by advocates, breast milk is considered by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as the best source of nutrition for most infants. But sometimes mothers are unable to produce milk when the baby is born prematurely.

Sen. Lauren Book, a Plantation Democrat, for the past four years has sought this change in state law. Rep. Fiona McFarland, a Sarasota Republican, sponsored the House version of the bill.

“We have an obligation to care for our most vulnerable children,” Book said previously. “Partial reimbursement for certified donor milk to prevent life-threatening conditions is the right thing to do morally, scientifically, and economically. We can save lives and save money.”

It’s a cause that found solid bipartisan support this year.

“Protecting small babies is something that should have all of our hearts,” McFarland said when the bill passed in the Legislature.

The legislation spells out that the donor milk would be provided to infants who are “medically or physically unable to receive maternal breast milk or to breastfeed or whose mother is medically or physically unable to produce maternal breast milk or breastfeed.”

The budget, which has yet to be sent to the Governor, includes a $75,000 line item for the Mother’s Milk Bank of Florida to provide milk to babies at home. That Orlando-based bank supplies pasteurized human milk to neonatal units as well as medically fragile babies at home.

The new law takes effect on July 1.

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected]

Categories