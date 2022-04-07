April 6, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Early testing for virus causing infant hearing loss signed into law
Sen. Tina Polsky with Ellen Gorra and her son, Felix. Image via Twitter.

Jacob OglesApril 6, 20224min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Governor signs bill allowing providers to use telehealth to prescribe some controlled substances

HeadlinesInfluence

Rewrite of Florida’s Medicaid managed care system signed into law

HeadlinesInfluence

Homeless people’s data will be shielded from public record under new law

Ellen Felix
Tina Polsky and Vance Aloupis championed the bipartisan legislation during Session.

A bill providing for screening of newborns for a congenital illness is now law.

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed legislation (SB 292) that will prompt testing for congenital cytomegalovirus (CMV) when certain signs show.

Sen. Tina Polsky, a Boca Raton Democrat, sponsored the bill during Session and said she was “incredibly proud” that it’s now law.

“Babies who fail their hearing tests will now get tested for the CMV virus, potentially saving their hearing and other future medical problems,” she said.

Online, she shared photos of a family whose story acted as a catalyst for the legislation.

“I want to thank Ellen (Gorra) and her adorable son Felix who were the inspiration for this bill,” Polsky said. “They will help change lives!”

Polsky learned of the issues surrounding the viral infection through a letter from Gorra, who lived in her district at the time.

“Thank you to the folks at Nemours KidsHealth and The Florida Coalition for Spoken Language Options for all your help, testimony and support!” she added

The virus is common and does not cause problems for most people. But it can be passed onto infants when there’s an active infection at the time of pregnancy, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Infections with the virus can commonly result in hearing loss for babies with congenital CMV passed on in the womb, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. About one in five congenital infections will result in long-term health problems, such as hearing loss, and if untreated, the problems can progress from mild to severe during the first two years of life, a critical time for language learning. But antivirals can treat infants once infections are diagnosed.

“For people who have weakened immune systems, especially people who have had an organ, stem cell or bone marrow transplant, CMV infection can be fatal,” according to Mayo Clinic.

There’s no cure for the ailment but treatment can make for less severe ramifications.

Polsky also thanked Rep. Vance Aloupis, a Miami Republican, who carried the House version of the bill.

Theresa Bulger with the Coalition heavily lobbied for the bill, Polsky said.

Post Views: 0

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousRewrite of Florida's Medicaid managed care system signed into law

nextGovernor signs bill allowing providers to use telehealth to prescribe some controlled substances

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Mike Wright, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories