April 7, 2022
Griff Griffitts raised more than $100K in March for HD 6 bid
Philip "Griff" Griffitts

Philip "Griff" Griffitts
Griffith’s sizable haul comes after a high-profile fundraising event.

House District 6 candidate Griff Griffitts raised more than $100,000 in March, a haul that fortified his odds in the GOP Primary race to replace term-limited state Rep. Jay Trumbull.

The Griffitts campaign to date has raised more than $250,000, according to a campaign press release.

“I couldn’t be happier with the success we’re having on this campaign,” Griffitts said.

A Bay County Commissioner, Griffitts represents District 5, which encompasses all of Panama City Beach. He is also the co-owner of a construction business.

Brian Clowdus, an entertainment company owner, is vying against Griffitts. He holds roughly $18,000 on hand, per a February campaign report. The deadline to file the March report is Monday.

Griffith’s sizable haul comes after a fundraising event alongside Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis, Trumbull and local leaders in Bay County. Some of the donors included Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford, former House Speaker Allan Bense and Panama City Mayor Gregory Brudnicki.

A Florida State University graduate and Bay County native, Griffitts enjoys a slew of high-profile endorsements. Among them: U.S. Rep. Neal Dunn and Republican Party of Florida Chairman Joe Gruters. 

No Democratic candidate is running in HD 6. The right-leaning district covers coastal Bay County, including Panama City, Panama City Beach, Lynn Haven and Mexico Beach.

“We will work together across all our neighborhoods and municipalities so I can take a unified message of community strength to Tallahassee,” Griffitts said.

Clowdus, meanwhile, is an Alabama native who moved to Florida last year.

In a news release his campaign said the Panhandle has “always been his second home” and that “for three generations, he and his family have continued to grow deep, sandy roots in their favorite place on earth.”

Clowdus describes himself as “unapologetically patriotic” and as a proud member of the MAGA movement. He also touts NRA memberships and boasts the possession of a concealed carry weapons permit.

Clowdus enjoys a significant following on social media. He is an alumnus of Amherst College. He also holds a master’s degree from the University of South Carolina.

Jason Delgado

Jason Delgado covers news out of the Florida State Capitol.

