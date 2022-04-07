April 7, 2022
Florida Chamber launches ‘Future of Work Initiative’
Stock image via Adobe.

Workforce future of work trade jobs
The new initiative will tackle the 'talent crisis' in Florida's workforce.

Businesses across the country are struggling to attract and retain workers. Florida is not immune.

According to data collected by the Florida Chamber of Commerce, nearly 72% of Florida’s workforce leaders have had trouble finding qualified talent over the past year.

As it stands, there are currently more open jobs in Florida than there are people seeking work — a reality the Chamber is referring to as a “talent crisis.”

This week, the Florida Chamber launched a new initiative to confront the problem head-on.

Dubbed the Future of Work Initiative, the program aims to bring together businesses and educational institutions to re-imagine the state’s workforce by helping workers attain the skills necessary for in-demand jobs.

Informed by the Chamber’s Florida Workforce Needs Survey 2.0 – Part One, the initiative will be “laser-focused on turning Florida’s workforce challenges into opportunities and a competitive strength for Florida.”

According to the Chamber, millions of jobs wait to be filled by workers requiring certifications and credentials, but not necessarily four-year degrees.

Through the Future of Work Initiative, businesses will promote the importance of career exploration to align market needs with talent supply.

As part of the initiative’s launch, the Florida Chamber produced a video where business and education leaders such as Chancellor Henry Mack, Department of Economic Opportunity Director of Workforce Services Adrienne Johnston, CareerSource Florida CEO Michelle Dennard, and Florida Department of Corrections Director of Programs and Re-Entry Patrick Mahoney make a case for the business community to join forces with the workforce and education community to tackle the talent crisis.

Businesses can learn more about the Future of Work Initiative and the talent resources available online. The video is below.

