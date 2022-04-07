April 7, 2022
Gov. DeSantis names Jared Perdue as FDOT Secretary

April 7, 2022

Jared Perdue
Perdue beat out two other finalists.

Gov. Ron DeSantis has named Jared Perdue to be Florida’s next Transportation Secretary.

No one’s been at the wheel at the Department of Transportation (FDOT) since former Secretary Kevin Thibault left earlier this year to oversee Orlando’s airports as CEO of the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority. Perdue comes on as a near 18-year veteran of the Department and will be DeSantis’ second Transportation Secretary.

“Secretary Perdue brings a wealth of knowledge and understands the unique aspects of Florida’s transportation industry,” DeSantis said in a statement on Thursday. “I am confident in his ability to lead FDOT and to continue to advance our transportation systems.”

Since May 2020, Perdue had served as the Secretary of District Five, where he led the completion of the I-4 Ultimate Project. He also oversaw the Wekiva Parkway conservation project.

“I am thankful for the opportunity to serve as Secretary of FDOT,” Perdue said. “I look forward to building upon Governor DeSantis’ mission for the Department.”

Perdue’s appointment is subject to Senate confirmation.

In 2003, Perdue received his undergraduate degree in Civil Engineering from The Citadel: The Military College of South Carolina.

The Florida Transportation Commission selected three finalists from 13 candidates for FDOT Secretary last month. Perdue beat out two other finalists, Miami Transit Authority Director Alice Bravo and former Trump transportation appointee Marcus Lemon.

The Legislature approved a $12.7 billion budget for FDOT for the coming fiscal year. Among the budget proposals is a one-month break on the state gas tax, an estimated $200 million relief slated for October.

DeSantis has yet to sign the budget and issue vetoes.

The FDOT Secretary reports directly to the Governor. FDOT plays a hand in highways, streets, air, rail, sea, spaceports, transit, and bicycle and pedestrian routes. The department also outlines the state’s $50.1 billion Five-Year Work Program.

DeSantis tapped Thibault as his first FDOT Secretary shortly after taking office in January 2019.

Renzo Downey

Renzo Downey covers state government for Florida Politics. After graduating from Northwestern University in 2019, Renzo began his reporting career in the Lone Star State, covering state government for the Austin American-Statesman. Shoot Renzo an email at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter @RenzoDowney.

