April 8, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Harry Cohen pulls $68K in March for best fundraising month of his career
Harry Cohen is advancing to the general election for Hillsborough County Commission District 1.

Daniel Figueroa IVApril 8, 20223min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Anna Eskamani picked for Germany-America democracy initiative

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

New Interstate 95 interchange hurts creek but benefits Florida Governor’s buddy

HeadlinesSouth Florida

Flags ordered at half-staff for Lighthouse Point Mayor

Harry Cohen
Cohen has now raised more than $108,000 with about $98,000 in his war chest. 

Harry Cohen was too busy at the bank to beware the ides of March.

The Hillsborough County Commissioner Thursday announced he pulled in more than $68,000 for his re-election bid during March, his campaign said in a news release.

Cohen has now raised more than $108,000 with about $98,000 in his war chest. 

According to Cohen’s campaign, it is the best fundraising month of his political career.

“I’m honored to have earned the trust and support of so many in our community,” Cohen said. “This early success is a clear sign that people are both excited by this campaign’s message and believe in our ability to win. I’m committed to continuing to work hard each and every day to grow our momentum and ensure victory at the polls in November.”

Cohen served two terms on Tampa’s City Council before finishing third in the 2019 Tampa Mayoral Election. He was elected to the County Commission in 2020. Cohen’s political committee, Hillsborough Together, has an additional balance of about $7,500 to support his reelection.

Cohen will run in the newly drawn Hillsborough County Commission District 1. The new D 1 includes South Tampa and MacDill Airforce Base; Davis Islands; Harbour Island; Downtown Tampa; Channelside; the Port of Tampa; coastal sections of Gibsonton and Adamsville; North Hyde Park; Seminole Heights; Forest Hills; West Tampa; Tampa International Airport; Town ‘N’ Country; and Westchase. 

Cohen is up for a 2020 rematch against Republican Scott Levinson. Levinson is making another run for D 1, despite its new, more Democratic lean. The race will be a test for the new district and will likely not be a walk in the park for Cohen. He only edged Levinson by 1.4 percentage points.

Levinson hasn’t released new fundraising numbers, but as of last month, his campaign had raised $7,830. Neither candidate has a Primary Election challenger, sending them straight to their General Election rematch in November.

Post Views: 0

Daniel Figueroa IV

Bronx, NY —> St. Pete, Fla. Just your friendly, neighborhood journo junkie with a penchant for motorcycles and Star Wars. Daniel has spent the last decade covering Tampa Bay and Florida for the Ledger of Lakeland, Tampa Bay Times, and WMNF. You can reach Daniel Figueroa IV at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousAnna Eskamani picked for Germany-America democracy initiative

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Mike Wright, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories