Harry Cohen pulls $68K in March for best fundraising month of his career

Harry Cohen was too busy at the bank to beware the ides of March.

The Hillsborough County Commissioner Thursday announced he pulled in more than $68,000 for his re-election bid during March, his campaign said in a news release.

Cohen has now raised more than $108,000 with about $98,000 in his war chest.

According to Cohen’s campaign, it is the best fundraising month of his political career.

“I’m honored to have earned the trust and support of so many in our community,” Cohen said. “This early success is a clear sign that people are both excited by this campaign’s message and believe in our ability to win. I’m committed to continuing to work hard each and every day to grow our momentum and ensure victory at the polls in November.”

Cohen served two terms on Tampa’s City Council before finishing third in the 2019 Tampa Mayoral Election. He was elected to the County Commission in 2020. Cohen’s political committee, Hillsborough Together, has an additional balance of about $7,500 to support his reelection.

Cohen will run in the newly drawn Hillsborough County Commission District 1. The new D 1 includes South Tampa and MacDill Airforce Base; Davis Islands; Harbour Island; Downtown Tampa; Channelside; the Port of Tampa; coastal sections of Gibsonton and Adamsville; North Hyde Park; Seminole Heights; Forest Hills; West Tampa; Tampa International Airport; Town ‘N’ Country; and Westchase.

Cohen is up for a 2020 rematch against Republican Scott Levinson. Levinson is making another run for D 1, despite its new, more Democratic lean. The race will be a test for the new district and will likely not be a walk in the park for Cohen. He only edged Levinson by 1.4 percentage points.

Levinson hasn’t released new fundraising numbers, but as of last month, his campaign had raised $7,830. Neither candidate has a Primary Election challenger, sending them straight to their General Election rematch in November.