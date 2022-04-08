Flags ordered at half-staff for Lighthouse Point Mayor

Flags will fly half-staff on Friday in honor of Lighthouse Point Mayor Glenn Troast, who died in office on March 23, Gov. Ron DeSantis’ office has ordered.

The flags will be lowered at the City Municipal Complex in Lighthouse Point, Florida; the City Hall of Lighthouse Point, Florida; and the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, from sunrise to sunset on Friday in observance of Troast’s death.

“Mayor Glenn Troast will be remembered for his inspiring dedication to serving the people of Lighthouse Point until his very last days,” DeSantis said, according to the announcement.

Republican Rep. Chip LaMarca, who also served on the Lighthouse Point City Commission before he was elected to the County Commission, said that the absence of the city’s longtime public servant was strongly felt at the annual Lighthouse Point Keeper Days earlier this month.

Troast, 64, had been battling cancer for years, LaMarca said. He was in his third term as Mayor.

“He was a friend, a neighbor, and certainly someone we’re all going to miss,” LaMarca said.

Troast, an accountant who formed TN Partners, a Fort Lauderdale business management consulting firm, first got involved with his city, serving on the Lighthouse Point Code Enforcement Board, in 2007. He was elected to the City Commission in 2011. And in 2014, he ran for Mayor before the city opted to change to a strong-mayor form of government.

Lighthouse Point City Commissioner Kyle Buskirk was sworn in as Mayor on March 31 to fulfill the remainder of Troast’s term that expires in 2024.

Troast was a proud graduate of the University of Florida, “his favorite place on earth,” his obituary says. His obituary states that mourners are encouraged to wear their favorite festive Gator attire to his services, scheduled for noon at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church in Lighthouse Point on Saturday. A tailgate party will be held in the hall immediately after the services.