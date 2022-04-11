April 11, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Is autism a covered insurance benefit? New Jimmy Patronis website provides insights
Jimmy Patronis wants you to stash your cash.

Staff ReportsApril 11, 20224min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesSouth Florida

Anika Omphroy hasn’t filed a campaign finance report since November

2022 - CongressionalHeadlines

CD 22 candidate Curtis Calabrese illegally running as a Democrat, experts say

2022Influence

Charlie Crist joins Democratic state lawmakers in condemning corporate tax refunds

patronis
Jimmy Patronis launches website with information about autism coverage.

Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis on Wednesday launched a new one-stop resource for parents of children with autism spectrum disorder and issued a proclamation recognizing April as World Autism Month.

The new website aims to improve interactions between insurance companies and their policyholders who are impacted by autism spectrum disorder with a one-stop-shop of insurance information.

“It’s critical for Floridians to know what type of resources are available and my goal in launching this new site is to provide consumers with insurance information and tips to make life a little less challenging,” Patronis said in a prepared statement announcing the new website and the proclamation.

People can peruse the site to discover whether their health insurance policy is required by state law to provide coverage for autism spectrum disorder. The site also provides an explanation of federal mental health parity laws and how the Affordable Care Act impacts coverage for autism spectrum disorder.

Christa Stevens, director of state government affairs at the advocacy group, Autism Speaks, thanked Patronis and the Division of Consumer Resources for developing the site.

“Health insurance is very complex and navigating the system puts heavy demands on even the most knowledgeable and educated consumers,” she said in a prepared statement.

Autism Speaks defines autism spectrum disorder as the “broad range of conditions characterized by challenges with social skills, repetitive behaviors, speech and nonverbal communication.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that 1 in 44 children in the United States had autism in 2018. Autism is reported in all racial, ethnic and socioeconomic groups and is more than 4 times more common to be found among boys than girls.

While Patronis’ new website focuses on information about autism, it also includes information for insured customers about behavioral health care services and whether their health insurance policy is required to cover the service.

Meanwhile, the Agency for Health Care Administration held a meeting Friday on proposed changes to Medicaid rules and the coverage of applied behavioral analysis or ABA, which is the therapy provided to people with autism.

The state is proposing to limit the locations where Medicaid-covered ABA therapies can be provided and to also require school children to have individualized education plans to qualify for the therapy while at school. Providers said those, and other changes, would hurt children with autism.

Post Views: 0

Staff Reports

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousCharlie Crist joins Democratic state lawmakers in condemning corporate tax refunds

nextCD 22 candidate Curtis Calabrese illegally running as a Democrat, experts say

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Mike Wright, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories