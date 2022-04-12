Jared Moskowitz adds a Colorado Congressman to his pile of endorsements in congressional bid

Add a Colorado Congressman to the list of elected and community leaders who have come out saying Jared Moskowitz is the best candidate to succeed Rep. Ted Deutch in Congress.

Democratic Rep. Joe Neguse, who represents Colorado’s 2nd Congressional District, said the work that Moskowitz has done passing gun control legislation hit home after a mass shooting at a Boulder supermarket in his district killed 10 people a year ago.

“Jared and I are bonded by our unfortunate proximity to tragedy,” Neguse said in a statement. “Jared has proven his ability to get important policies passed, and I look forward to having him as an ally as we work to pass more laws to prevent senseless violence. He will be an important member of our Democratic Caucus as we work to keep people safe and tackle the issues that affect Americans every day.”

Moskowitz, now a Broward County Commissioner, was representing House District 97 when he gave a speech that advocates have credited with turning the tide for the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Act in 2018. He broke down as he told the chamber that his son’s preschool teacher lost her daughter in the shooting.

Neguse’s Monday endorsement, along with that of Palm Beach County State Attorney Dave Aronberg and Broward County’s Sen.-elect Rosalind Osgood, means the number of elected and community leaders endorsing Moskowitz has hit 74.

Aronberg also cited Moskowitz’s work on passing gun control legislation as proof that Floridians should send him to Congress.

“His work on the MSD public safety bill was a major step in the fight against gun violence,” Aronberg said in a statement. “Jared is knowledgeable on the criminal justice system, is well-equipped to guide us through emergencies, and will be a fighter on the issues that impact our community.”

Moskowitz left his seat in the Legislature after Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed him to be the Director of Division of Emergency Management. And his work managing Florida’s natural disasters, as well as the outbreak of COVID-19, earned him the nickname “Master of Disaster.” He was the first major candidate to get in the race to succeed Rep. Deutch after Deutch announced he would not be seeking another term in Congress and would instead become the CEO of the American Jewish Committee.

In her endorsement, Osgood recalled Moskowitz’s work in rolling out the vaccine to her community in his state executive role.

“During the pandemic, Jared is the one who coordinated with Black churches to make vaccines available to our community,” Osgood said. “He saved lives because he understood the need to collaborate with Black leaders. I’m so thankful for Jared’s work during the pandemic and I know he will continue that leadership as a member of Congress.”

Moskowitz, who was first elected at age 25 to the Parkland City Commission, has garnered the endorsement of all levels of government for the race. From School Board members to former Congressman to survivors of those killed in the MSD shooting, they all say Moskowitz has their vote.

Moskowitz is currently filed to run in Florida’s 22nd Congressional District, which straddles Broward and Palm Beach counties. But with a Special Session coming up to finalize a new congressional map, it’s unclear which district Moskowitz will land in.

Fort Lauderdale City Commissioner Ben Sorensen has put his name in the running for the Democratic nomination for the job, as has political neophyte Curtis Calabrese, a former U.S. Navy combat pilot, whose eligibility to run as a Democrat has been thrown into question.

Other candidates in the race are Republicans Steve Chess, a retired chiropractor, Jim Pruden, a lawyer, and Darlene Swaffer, a Deerfield Beach insurance broker. Mark Napier, who is not affiliated with a party, is also running.