Personnel note: Joe Mongiovi joins Capital City Consulting

Capital City Consulting announced Wednesday that Joe Mongiovi is joining its team of government affairs consultants.

Mongiovi comes to the firm with experience working with tech manufacturing and solutions providers, having served as the Southeast technology engineering director for a global technology company and as a lead technology architect at one of Florida’s most prominent public universities.

“I am thrilled to join Capital City Consulting’s team,” said Mongiovi. “Their well-known success and team of first-rate government consultants makes this a truly exciting move and I am ready and looking forward to this new opportunity.”

At Capital City Consulting, Mongiovi will advise clients in technology, procurement, contracts, and go-to-market strategy advocacy before Florida’s government, focusing on results-driven business and government solutions.

“Over the past 19 years, Capital City Consulting has been committed to delivering winning results for our clients, and we are looking forward to the unique perspective and invaluable experience Joe will bring to our growing team,” said Nick Iarossi, co-founder at Capital City Consulting.

Fellow co-founder Ron LaFace added, “Joe’s experience designing and implementing large technology projects brings a new dynamic to Capital City Consulting’s professional lobbying services. Joe’s background as an IT engineer and architect is a substantial differentiator from other Florida IT practices.”

Mongiovi’s resume includes nearly two decades of experience in various engineering and sales leadership roles within the public and private sectors. He most recently worked for VMware, a leading global technology corporation.

Previously, he worked for SHI International, Florida State University, and state agencies, including the Department of Financial Services and the Department of Highway Safety & Motor Vehicles.

“As government relies more and more on technology, Joe’s experience as a technology strategist and operational engineer for several leading global technology and cybersecurity companies, along with his state agency and higher education experience, make him a tremendous addition to CCC’s clients,” said Ken Granger, partner and IT group leader at Capital City Consulting,

“Joe’s unique ability to understand very technical issues and translate them into policy or regulatory solutions is a finite skill, and we are excited to have Joe join the ranks of our team.”