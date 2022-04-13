Last Call for 4.13.22 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics.

First Shot

Senate Democratic Leader Lauren Book’s campaign announced a five-figure digital ad buy on Wednesday as the race for Senate District 35 heats up.

“Lauren Book, unanimously elected by Senate Democrats to lead the fight in Tallahassee,” a narrator says in the 15-second ad. “Lauren has taken on dangerous predators to protect children and led the fight against Republican efforts to limit women’s rights in Florida. Lauren Book: mom, leader, fighter.”

Book, who has held the current Senate District 32 since 2016, is moving her home to avoid a contest against Sen.-elect Rosalind Osgood in the newly drawn SD 32, developed during the state’s redistricting process.

Book is instead running for the new Senate District 35, which covers parts of Miramar, Pembroke Pines, Weston and Southwest Ranches. The contest pits her against former Broward County Commissioner Barbara Sharief in the Democratic Primary.

Most Democratic Senators have lined up to support Book, and her campaign recently announced several high-profile additions, including Christian Ulvert, who will serve as a general consultant, and Nicholas Hessing, who will serve as campaign manager.

“Fighting for Broward County and our shared Democratic ideals, like a woman’s right to choose, expanding access to affordable health care, fully-funded public schools, an environment that’s protected, and an economy that works for everyone, is a fight that’s personal to me,” Book said in a news release announcing the ad buy.

“As a working mom, I know what Florida families are up against. I’ve delivered results for Broward County — and I’m nowhere near done fighting.”

To watch the ad, click on the image below:

Evening Reads

Quote of the Day

“If the Governor wants to make a real difference in Floridians’ lives and tackle the insurance rate crisis or the housing crisis, I’ll see him in Tallahassee. But I’ll be damned if I’m showing up to kiss his ring and waste taxpayer money for an unconstitutional map that erases Black and Brown voices from the electoral process.”

— Democratic Sen. Annette Taddeo, calling for a boycott of the Special Session on redistricting.

