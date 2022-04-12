Last Call for 4.12.22 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics.

About 300 law enforcement officers took a two-mile run to support Special Olympics Florida.

The 2022 Law Enforcement Torch Run, which kicked off with a ceremony hosted by Attorney General Ashley Moody at Florida’s Historic Capitol, is the largest annual public relations and fundraising event for Special Olympics Florida, with thousands of law enforcement and Special Olympics athletes running hundreds of miles throughout the state.

“I am excited to host the 2022 Law Enforcement Torch Run today and back our great officers as they continue to support Special Olympics Florida on their 50th anniversary. Law enforcement officers are always giving back, and the Torch Run is just another great example of their dedication and commitment to serving others,” Moody said.

“Through this statewide event, we can promote and support the Special Olympics and provide these athletes an opportunity to shine through physical competition and exercise.”

The Law Enforcement Torch Run began in 1981 as a way for officers to be active in the community and support the Special Olympics. Known as Guardians of the Flame, law enforcement members carry the Flame of Hope into the Special Olympics opening ceremonies of local, state, national, regional and world games. The flame symbolizes courage and celebration of diversity uniting communities around the globe.

Every year, the Flame of Hope travels through Florida in an intrastate relay of simultaneous routes throughout the state. More than 3,000 officers and hundreds of Special Olympics Florida athletes carry the torch on the 1,500-mile relay through all 67 counties in Florida.

The Torch Run will finish at the start of the Special Olympics State Summer Games in Orlando on May 20, hosted by Special Olympics Florida. The 2022 Special Olympics USA Games will take place from June 5-12, also in Orlando.

Quote of the Day

“The signing of this bill … should leave no doubt in the minds of anybody in the state of Florida that this state stands committed to the proposition that every life counts.”

— Gov. Ron DeSantis, upon signing legislation expanding financial benefits for foster children, parents and caregivers.

