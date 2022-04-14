Personnel note: Sachs Media adds Jacksonville TV producer Kayla Poe

Sachs Media has expanded its team with the addition of former television journalist Kayla Poe, who joins the firm as an account executive in Jacksonville.

The Tallahassee-based agency, which has offices across the state, said Poe will work with its full range of clients, focusing on industries including nonprofits and health care.

“Kayla brings a great perspective as a television news producer. Her hands-on understanding of how the media works and what makes for a great story will be a terrific value to our clients,” said Michelle Ubben, president of Sachs Media. “She is a strategic communicator who knows how to craft stories so they are visual, newsworthy, and compelling.”

Poe is a former news producer and comes to Sachs Media after four years at WJAX-TV in Jacksonville. During her time as a producer, she contributed to an increase in ratings in the age 25-54 demographic and helped create a strategy that made the station’s morning show No. 1 in the market.

Before working at WJAX-TV, she worked as a news producer and photographer at WCIV-TV in Charleston, South Carolina, where she shot and edited news stories that aired locally and nationwide.

Poe adds to Sachs Media’s roster of top communications professionals who offer a full suite of capabilities, including strategy, public relations, public affairs, crisis communications, research, digital and social media, creative, marketing, and video production.

Founded by Ron Sachs in 1996, Sachs Media has grown into a communications powerhouse with a national presence. In addition to its Tallahassee HQ, Sachs Media has offices in Orlando and Fort Lauderdale.

It is considered one of the foremost communications firms in the state, earning recognition as a 2022 Top Agency by PR Daily and as one of America’s Top 200 PR Agencies for 2021 by Forbes.