April 19, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Roommate accused in death of Florida gay rights advocate
Image via The Associated Press.

Associated PressApril 19, 20223min0

Related Articles

APoliticalHeadlines

Florida gas prices drop 7 cents, oil prices continue climb

APoliticalHeadlines

Tax Day laggards: Consider filing for extension if in a rush

APoliticalHeadlines

For many, Easter Sunday marks a return to in-person worship

jorge diaz johnston
Last seen alive Jan. 3, Jorge Diaz-Johnston's body was found Jan. 8 in a landfill.

The roommate of a Florida gay rights activist is accused of strangling him and dumping his body in a rural Florida landfill, officials said.

Steven Yinger, 37, who has an extensive criminal history, was indicted by a grand jury in Leon County last week. Yinger was being held without bond Tuesday in the Leon County Jail on multiple charges including first-degree murder in the death of Jorge Diaz-Johnston.

Yinger was rooming with Diaz-Johnston, 54, at the time of the killing, prosecutors said. Diaz-Johnston was the brother of former Miami Mayor Manny Diaz and the uncle of former University of Miami football coach Manny Diaz II.

In October, Yinger was released from prison, and he moved in with Diaz-Johnston, who was known to help people in recovery, the Tallahassee Democrat reported. He was also an advocate in the legal fight for marriage equality.

Diaz-Johnston was last seen alive Jan. 3, and reported missing Jan. 7, police and court records show. His body was found Jan. 8 at a landfill in Jackson County, which is near Tallahassee.

Yinger was arrested Jan. 13 in Leon County on unrelated charges.

“I do appreciate the hard work of the grand jury, and we’re going to work hard to get justice for him and his family,” Leon County State Attorney Jack Campbell said last week.

The Leon County Public Defender’s Office, which is representing Yinger, did not respond to an email about the case.

Diaz-Johnston and Don Johnston sued the Miami-Dade County Clerk of Courts for the right to marry and won in 2015. They had separated before Diaz-Johnson’s death.

Post Views: 0

Associated Press

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousCheers and fears as U.S. ends mask mandates for travel

nextOfficials: Florida panther struck and killed by vehicle

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Mike Wright, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories