April 21, 2022
Personnel note: FFBF promotes Courtney Larkin to legislative affairs director

Drew Wilson

Courtney Larkin ART
'Ms. Larkin has built invaluable relationships with legislators, staff and members that will serve her well in this new role.'

Courtney Larkin has been promoted to Director of State Legislative Affairs at the Florida Farm Bureau Federation.

Larkin has worked at the Florida Farm Bureau Federation since the fall, bringing more than 10 years of experience lobbying on financial services, K-12 education and agriculture issues.

“Ms. Larkin has built invaluable relationships with legislators, staff and members that will serve her well in this new role,” Florida Farm Bureau president Jeb Smith said in a memo to county bureau presidents. “We look forward to working with Ms. Larkin and our Tallahassee team as they continue to advance our mission and advocate strongly on behalf of Florida’s farmers and ranchers.”

Larkin came to the Florida Farm Bureau Federation from the Florida Bankers Association, where she served as assistant vice president of government affairs. She previously worked as Deputy Director of Government Relations at the Florida Office of Financial Regulation and in legislation and external affairs at the Messer Caparello law firm.

Larkin is a graduate of Florida State University, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in editing, writing and media.

The Florida Farm Bureau Federation bills itself as the “voice of Florida agriculture” and lobbies on behalf of the state’s agriculture industry.

With more than 134,000 members, FFBF is the state’s largest agricultural organization. Sixty county Farm Bureaus constitute the grassroots structure of FFBF and it represents farm owners who produce all 300 of the state’s agricultural commodities, regardless of their scope of operations or location.

Drew Wilson

Drew Wilson covers legislative campaigns and fundraising for Florida Politics. He is a former editor at The Independent Florida Alligator and business correspondent at The Hollywood Reporter. Wilson, a University of Florida alumnus, covered the state economy and Legislature for LobbyTools and The Florida Current prior to joining Florida Politics.

