April 21, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Tallahassee City Commission approves resolution asking Legislature to protect Al Lawson’s district
Al Lawson wants to give veteran-owned businesses a break.

Tristan WoodApril 21, 20227min1

Related Articles

2022 - CongressionalHeadlines

Legislature approves Gov. DeSantis’ controversial congressional redistricting map

Tallahassee

Florida dentist charged with fatal hit on ex-brother-in-law

2022 - CongressionalHeadlines

House Democrats lead sit-in to protest vote on Gov. DeSantis’ congressional map

lawson edit
'Rolling back of the progress that has been made for people of color is not going to be tolerated.'

The Tallahassee City Commission voted unanimously to approve a last-minute resolution asking legislators to preserve Florida’s 5th Congressional District as the Legislature considers a map to change it.

The resolution, drafted by City Attorney Cassandra Jackson and passed Wednesday through a motion made by Commissioner Jeremy Matlow, expresses the city’s support for protecting Black access congressional districts in the state. The Leon County Commission made a similar motion last week.

The resolution specifically calls for the preservation of Florida’s 5th Congressional District, which includes a chunk of the city and is currently held by Rep. Al Lawson.

The Legislature is set to finalize the map drafted by Gov. Ron DeSantis’ Office after he vetoed a map approved by both chambers at the end of Session. DeSantis has been most vocal about the configuration of Lawson’s district. He argues that, as it exists now, it is a racial gerrymander that violates the U.S. Constitution.

Matlow cited a rally most of the City Commissioners attended Tuesday about the issue, saying it is important that they take a stand in support of Black representation.

“Outside of banning math textbooks and Disney, a Special Session is underway that really threatens representation in Congress,” Matlow said.

Commissioner Dianne Williams-Cox said actions by DeSantis and the Legislature are a concerning violation of the separation of powers.

“We have allowed our civics lessons to be violated,” Williams-Cox said. “When they start crossing the line, democracy is at stake. And we have allowed the crossing of the line far too long. So what we’re now seeing is someone who thinks that they’re an emperor, and can decide how the rest of us should live.”

She said that the redrawing of the district is an attack on Black representation in Congress that will not be forgotten.

“I just want to go on record to say that the rolling back of the progress that has been made for people of color is not going to be tolerated,” she said.

Commissioner Curtis Richardson said the changes reminded him of Florida politics 50 years ago when he was a child.

“I grew up that way, watching my parents not be able to vote, not seeing people who look like me run for public office or certainly not hold public office. And here we are, almost 50 years later, where we see a Governor and state Legislature that is willing to roll back all of the gains, or many of the gains that have been made to allow African Americans to participate in this free democracy that we have here and to elect people who look like us to represent us,” Richardson said.

Prior to the vote, Black Congressional Caucus Executive Director Vincent Evans sent an email to Tallahassee City Commissioners asking them to bring the resolution forward. Evans previously worked as Lawson’s political director, Richardson’s commission aide, as well as in a deputy director role in the office of Vice President Kamala Harris.

Evans wrote that he is dismayed and disappointed by DeSantis’ veto.

“Despite being rejected by the Florida Supreme Court and the Florida Legislature, Gov. DeSantis is insisting on destroying Black access seats in Congress. This blatant attack on Congressional Districts 5 (Rep. Al Lawson) & 10 (Rep. Val Demings) is unacceptable. This is nothing more than a blatant attempt to maintain political power at the expense of Black Floridians’ voting rights.”

He said having the elected officials’ support has never been more important because voting rights are in a crisis moment in the state.

“The truth is, I believe there is a larger effort afoot to dismantle minority access seats across the country. You can simply take the Governor at his word. He is quoted as saying about this redistricting effort, ‘It is designed to potentially lead to a legal challenge of Florida’s redistricting amendments.’ And by extension, I believe he seeks to also challenge what is left of the Voting Right Act of 1965,” Evans wrote.

The resolutions will likely fall on deaf ears. Legislature leadership has already committed to working off DeSantis’ maps. The measure has already passed through the Senate, and the House is expected to follow suit Thursday.

Post Views: 0

Tristan Wood

Tristan Wood graduated from the University of Florida in 2021 with a degree in Journalism. A South Florida native, he has a passion for political and accountability reporting. He previously reported for Fresh Take Florida, a news service that covers the Florida Legislature and state political stories operating out of UF’s College of Journalism and Communications. You can reach Tristan at [email protected], or on Twitter @TristanDWood

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousThis Earth Day, Biden faces 'headwinds' on climate agenda

next13 Nassar victims seeking $130M from FBI over bungled probe

One comment

  • Matthew Lusk

    April 21, 2022 at 1:23 pm

    Nothing is stopping con man Al Lawson or any other person from running for Congress in any district. These race baiters are cringe. Everyone has one vote under the law. Why does Al support Kill My Black Baby Inc.? or sell out the black work force to the open borders corporate labor pool? or cover for the NAZI banking cartel? or supports atheist Charles Darwin? If you vote your skin tone only and support Al Lawson for Congress, you ain’t black. Instead vote for white republican Matthew Lusk, he has your black back. Let’s put race special privileges into the dustbin of history.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Mike Wright, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories