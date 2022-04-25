April 25, 2022
Gov. DeSantis hails Elon Musk Twitter buyout offer as a ‘good deal’

A.G. GancarskiApril 25, 20224min2

DeSantis Musk
The Governor says Musk may end 'narrative enforcement' on the platform.

Conservatives from coast to coast are hailing the latest attempt by Elon Musk to buy Twitter, and Gov. Ron DeSantis is no exception.

In a tweet Monday, DeSantis said the offer “is a good deal for shareholders and raises the prospect that the platform will be a place where free speech can thrive, not a tool for narrative enforcement.”

Musk, reports the Associated Press, has lined up $46.5 billion in financing to take over the company, his latest in a series of attempts to gain control over the medium. At every turn, DeSantis has backed Musk’s interest in the social media platform.

Last week, he commended Musk for trying to buy out Twitter and “unlock” its free speech potential after Musk became the company’s largest shareholder earlier in the month.

“They rejected it because they know they can’t control Elon Musk,” DeSantis said of Twitter’s initial reticence toward Musk’s offer.

“They know that he will not accept the narrative and that — their little play toy of Twitter — it would not be used to enforce orthodoxy and to basically prop up the regime and these failed legacy media outlets.”

DeSantis also said Twitter has become the “suppression arm of the government” and part of a “ruling junta.” The Governor suggested a coup was in order.

“What Musk is trying to do is basically liberate it from being an agent of censorship into making it an actual open platform like it’s advertised,” DeSantis said last week.

The Governor also suggested last week that Florida may have some concrete pushback, even as he was vague as to what that could be.

“We’re going to be looking at ways that the state of Florida potentially can be holding the Twitter board of directors accountable for breach of their fiduciary duty,” DeSantis said, noting that Florida’s pension fund has shares in Twitter (TWTR) and that the scuttled sale could damage the state’s financial interest.

___

Renzo Downey of Florida Politics contributed to this report.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

  • Billionaire mind

    April 25, 2022 at 1:47 pm

    Elon turns Twitter into a Tesla sponsor and trump is still banned Bucuase he does not want to compete with him for attention lol

  • Zhombre

    April 25, 2022 at 2:22 pm

    Musk in control of Twitter could actually recreate and reform it into a forum for free speech once its speech Gauleiters are dismissed, or quit.

