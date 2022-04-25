Gov. DeSantis hails Elon Musk Twitter buyout offer as a ‘good deal’

Conservatives from coast to coast are hailing the latest attempt by Elon Musk to buy Twitter, and Gov. Ron DeSantis is no exception.

In a tweet Monday, DeSantis said the offer “is a good deal for shareholders and raises the prospect that the platform will be a place where free speech can thrive, not a tool for narrative enforcement.”

Musk, reports the Associated Press, has lined up $46.5 billion in financing to take over the company, his latest in a series of attempts to gain control over the medium. At every turn, DeSantis has backed Musk’s interest in the social media platform.

Last week, he commended Musk for trying to buy out Twitter and “unlock” its free speech potential after Musk became the company’s largest shareholder earlier in the month.

“They rejected it because they know they can’t control Elon Musk,” DeSantis said of Twitter’s initial reticence toward Musk’s offer.

“They know that he will not accept the narrative and that — their little play toy of Twitter — it would not be used to enforce orthodoxy and to basically prop up the regime and these failed legacy media outlets.”

DeSantis also said Twitter has become the “suppression arm of the government” and part of a “ruling junta.” The Governor suggested a coup was in order.

“What Musk is trying to do is basically liberate it from being an agent of censorship into making it an actual open platform like it’s advertised,” DeSantis said last week.

The Governor also suggested last week that Florida may have some concrete pushback, even as he was vague as to what that could be.

“We’re going to be looking at ways that the state of Florida potentially can be holding the Twitter board of directors accountable for breach of their fiduciary duty,” DeSantis said, noting that Florida’s pension fund has shares in Twitter (TWTR) and that the scuttled sale could damage the state’s financial interest.

Renzo Downey of Florida Politics contributed to this report.