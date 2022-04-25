April 25, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Presidential politics turned a $75 used couch purchase into a $30K Tampa Bay lawsuit

Daniel Figueroa IVApril 25, 20225min1

Related Articles

HeadlinesTampa Bay

White House ceremony celebrates Tampa Bay Lightning back-to-back championships

HeadlinesInfluence

Florida Sheriffs Association honors fallen deputies at memorial wall ceremony

HeadlinesInfluence

Gov. DeSantis signs bill creating election police force, hiking penalty for voter fraud

biden trump
Which came first, the '(Donald) Trump-loving cult' line or the one about not delivering to her '(Joe) Biden-loving ass'?

Miscommunication over a delivery and a brief volley of politically fueled insults escalated a $75 used couch purchase to a lawsuit seeking up to $30,000 in damages, according to Pinellas County Court records.

St. Petersburg woman Elizabeth Gardner has been embroiled in a legal battle with Largo’s City 2 City Moving for more than a year. According to a court filing, Gardener purchased a brown leather couch from City 2 City owner Regina Jones in January 2021. 

But Jones said Gardner couldn’t take the couch home that day. It was packed behind a truck full of furniture. Gardner said she was told to meet at the Largo shop the next day to get it. But when she arrived and the truck was opened, nothing had been moved. Jones then offered to deliver the couch in a few hours. But the couch didn’t come, and Gardner called back. Gardner said Jones asked her to come back to the Largo location. But when she showed, Gardner said no one else did.

According to court records, that is where things started to get heated.

Gardner said she called City 2 City while waiting, and a man answered. She described his tone as “condescending and rude.” He allegedly told her he wasn’t making enough money off the couch sale to meet her or send someone else to meet or deliver the couch.

The heated exchange allegedly ended with the man telling Gardner he did “not give a f**k about that couch,” and her “(Joe) Biden-loving ass is never going to get that couch.”

But Jones said that’s not exactly how things went.

In response to Gardner’s allegations, Jones said Gardner could not “complete their acceptance because leaving with the couch was beyond their capabilities.” She then said the company made two attempts to deliver the couch. The response admitted, however, that the driver missed the window.

“City 2 City argues Plaintiff (Gardner) made it impossible to accept her one free delivery by leaving home instantaneously at the end of her delivery window time, rendering the delivery impossible,” Jones’ attorney said. “City 2 City argues Plaintiff not being available for the second delivery with flexibility rendered a free delivery impractical since so much money went into making it happen for her without any promise of payment.”

Jones, through her attorney, also denied the “Biden-loving” comment. Sort of.

She said Gardner started it.

“This is a misstatement because Ms. Jones is of the reasonable belief Plaintiff instigated an argument by telling a staff member of City 2 City that they were a part of a (Donald) Trump-loving cult,” her attorney said in a court filing.

Jones tried to settle the case with a refund of the $75, but the settlement was rejected. Court-ordered mediation between the parties also failed. Jones was also denied motions to dismiss the case or move it to small-claims court.

Gardner is represented by her father, John Gardner. A judge also denied Jones’ motion to remove him from the case.

Florida Politics could not reach Gardner or Jones for comment. The case is ongoing.

Post Views: 0

Daniel Figueroa IV

Bronx, NY —> St. Pete, Fla. Just your friendly, neighborhood journo junkie with a penchant for motorcycles and Star Wars. Daniel has spent the last decade covering Tampa Bay and Florida for the Ledger of Lakeland, Tampa Bay Times, and WMNF. You can reach Daniel Figueroa IV at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousGov. DeSantis signs bill creating election police force, hiking penalty for voter fraud

nextJAXPORT, Southeast Toyota announce $210M relocation and expansion

One comment

  • PeterH

    April 25, 2022 at 5:12 pm

    Come on Daniel……is this a slow news day😃

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Mike Wright, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories

Presidential politics turned a $75 used couch purchase into a $30K Tampa Bay lawsuit

This is default text for notification bar
Learn more