Paul Renner backs Danny Alvarez for HD 69

House Speaker-designate Paul Renner on Tuesday endorsed Republican Danny Alvarez in the race for House District 69.

“Danny Alvarez is a conservative, service-oriented leader who will keep Florida moving in the right direction. A champion for the men and women in law enforcement and our nation’s veterans, Danny’s passion for standing up for those who stand up for us will make Florida an even stronger and safer place for every Floridian,” said Renner, who will take over as House Speaker after the 2022 elections.

“I know that East Hillsborough County will be well served by Danny Alvarez and can count on him to keep Florida free and empower parents to make decisions that are best for their children and their families, and I am proud to endorse him for the Florida House of Representatives.”

Alvarez responded, “Speaker-Designate Renner’s service to our state has helped shape Florida into the nationwide leader that it is today. No legislative body in the country has stood up so courageously for individual liberties and conservative principles like the Florida House of Representatives. I’m incredibly humbled and honored to have his support and look forward to his leadership and the continued success of our state.”

Alvarez, a Tampa-based lawyer, launched his campaign in mid-February, running on conservative platforms “to build on our state’s record of results and defend the principles and values enshrined in our constitution.”

He faces incumbent Democratic Rep. Andrew Learned for the redrawn House seat. A third candidate, Republican Megan Angel Petty, filed to run for the House seat at the start of March.

Alvarez likely won’t have to face a Republican incumbent in the Primary Election. Rep. Mike Beltran, who also lives in the district, opted to relocate and run for HD 70 instead. A House district map (H 8013) had placed the majority of geography in Beltran’s current district, House District 57, into the new HD 69.

As of March 31, Alvarez had raised almost $60,000 for his campaign and had $56,600 in the bank. Through the same date, Learned had raised $165,000 and had $126,000 in the bank, with an additional $79,000 on hand in his affiliated political committee, Serve Florida.

___

Florida Politics reporter Kelly Hayes contributed to this post.