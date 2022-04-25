Last Call for 4.25.22 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics.

First Shot

Billionaire businessman Elon Musk reached an agreement to buy Twitter for $44 billion on Monday, and Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis is a fan of the move.

Patronis, echoing the sentiment of many other Republican politicians, asserted the acquisition would prevent the social network from silencing certain viewpoints — conservatives have accused Twitter and other social media companies of blocking or “shadow banning” users who post controversial opinions online.

The CFO also used the announcement to ask Musk once again to bring business to the Sunshine State — he previously called for the Tesla founder to move production facilities to Florida, among other things.

“This acquisition is both a win for free speech and a win for Florida’s pension system. With Elon now in full control of the company, I will continue my campaign of attracting Twitter to Florida,” Patronis said.

“While I do believe Elon has the right intentions, he will be battling a culture that lives, works and plays in San Francisco, which is the epicenter of wokeness, groupthink and speech codes. No doubt, Elon’s pro-freedom sentiments, as well as Twitter’s margins, would benefit from a move to the Sunshine State.

“We have no income tax, we love freedom, and we believe in public safety. With Elon at the helm, Florida and Twitter would be a match made in heaven.”

Musk seems like he will deliver on the censorship front — he has described himself as a “free-speech absolutist.” However, whether the little blue bird migrates east remains to be seen.

___

Attorney General Ashley Moody is urging Congress to pass the Public Safety Officer Support Act of 2022.

The legislation would address gaps in support for public safety officers who suffer from job-related post-traumatic stress disorder as a “line-of-duty” injury, making them eligible for certain benefits. The legislation would also allow families of officers who die from trauma-linked suicide to apply for death benefits.

The Public Safety Officer Support Act of 2022 would apply to public safety personnel, including police, firefighters and emergency medical technicians. Compared to the general public, public safety workers are 25.6 times more likely to develop PTSD, which increases the risk of suicide.

According to BlueHelp.org, more than 220 first responders nationwide have taken their own lives since 2021, including 20 from Florida.

“Not all scars suffered while serving the public are visible, and sometimes it’s the invisible scars that take the longest to heal,” Moody said. “Law enforcement officers suffer these mental scars in service to us, so the least we can do is support them in the healing process. That is why I am supporting the Public Safety Officer Support Act of 2022 and encouraging Congress to also support this necessary piece of legislation.”

Moody expressed her support in a letter to Congress signed by attorneys general from 52 other states and territories.

The letter reads, in part, “Each of our jurisdictions is served by thousands of brave first responders who show up for us in tragic situations every day. Now we need to show up for them. These individuals deserve access to quality treatment, and their loved ones deserve the benefits they have earned.”

Evening Reads

“Will Black voters punch back at the polls against Ron DeSantis over redistricting map?” via Zac Anderson and Mark Harper of the Tallahassee Democrat

“The extreme bias of Florida’s new congressional map” via Nathaniel Rakich of FiveThirtyEight

“DeSantis endorses Wilton Simpson for Agriculture Commissioner” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics

“How Florida’s war with Disney could change the park experience” via Hannah Sampson of The Washington Post

“Dear Disney: Will you fight back vs. DeSantis, Florida? (I’m not sure you need to.)” via Scott Maxwell of the Orlando Sentinel

“DeSantis’s attack on Disney obviously violates the First Amendment” via Ian Millhiser of Vox

“He fuels the right’s cultural fires (and spreads them to Florida)” via Trip Gabriel of The New York Times

“Ahead of election, Gov. DeSantis approval nears 60%” via Caden DeLisa of The Capitolist

“‘Charlie’s message is resonating’: Shevrin Jones endorses Charlie Crist for Governor” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics

“Mitch McConnell’s nightmare scenario” via Russell Berman of The Atlantic

“As lawmakers avert their eyes, condo insurers flee Florida or jack up prices post-Surfside” via Ben Conarck of the Miami Herald

“Elon Musk agrees to buy Twitter in $44 billion deal” via Cara Lombardo, Meghan Bobrowsky and Georgia Wells of The Wall Street Journal

Quote of the Day

“I got rid of my Disney+. I’m not planning on going back to the park.”

— U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, swearing off the Happiest Place on Earth.

Bill Day’s Latest

Breakthrough Insights