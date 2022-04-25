April 25, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Wilton Simpson, not Chuck Nadd, nabs Ron DeSantis’s backing for Agriculture Commissioner
Wilton Simpson tells Ron DeSantis the Senate will take a cautious approach to the next budget. Image via Colin Hackley.

Jacob OglesApril 25, 20224min0

Related Articles

2022Headlines

‘We need to bring people together’: Nikki Fried makes solo pitch to South Miami-Dade voters

2022Headlines

New 2024 presidential poll shows Kamala Harris ahead of Ron DeSantis

2022Headlines

‘Charlie’s message is resonating’: Shevrin Jones endorses Charlie Crist for Governor

FLAPOL030221CH010
He also endorsed Jimmy Patronis for re-election as CFO.

Gov. Ron DeSantis is backing Senate President Wilton Simpson’s bid to be the next Agriculture Commissioner.

The top Republican on the state ticket announced his endorsement at the same time he relayed his support of Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis’ re-election. He has already endorsed Attorney General Ashley Moody for a second term.

“In addition to Ashley Moody, for Cabinet positions I am supporting Jimmy Patronis for re-election as CFO due to his strong stance on fiscal and economic issues,” DeSantis said in a statement. “And for Commissioner of Agriculture, I am supporting Wilton Simpson, who has helped pass major reform for election integrity, choice in education, Big Tech censorship and law enforcement recruitment.”

The support for Simpson ends months of questions stemming from the Governor’s reluctance to offer an endorsement to the Senate leader. During this year’s regular Legislative Session, the greatest points of tension between DeSantis and the Legislature often caught Simpson in the middle. The biggest criticism came over a water bill that sought more resources north of Lake Okeechobee. DeSantis at one point accused the Senate of leaving his administration “in the dark” on legislation and suggested it could derail progress on a reservoir south of the lake and efforts to limit water discharges.

Additionally, DeSantis came out strong against maps produced by the Legislature. Simpson had pushed to take a legally conservative approach, with maps designed to avoid protracted litigation. DeSantis, however, wanted a map that would challenge provisions of Florida’s Constitution involving racially motivated cartography the Governor believes defies the U.S. Constitution’s equal protection clause.

The Legislature in a Special Session ultimately approved a map produced by DeSantis’ Office. The Governor signed the legislation Friday.

The disagreements for months fueled speculation DeSantis may actually endorse Winter Park Republican Chuck Nadd, who filed in the GOP primary for Agriculture Commissioner earlier this month. Nadd had heavily pushed for the Legislature to take up the maps and has criticized Simpson for special interest ties.

But DeSantis made it known he’d like Simpson on the ticket come November, when the Governor’s race and all other Cabinet posts will be on the ballot.

There was less surprise regarding the Patronis endorsement. Patronis was originally appointed to his post by former Gov. Rick Scott. He campaigned and won his first full term in 2018, traveling the state with DeSantis and Moody during that cycle.

Democrat Nikki Fried won that year’s Agriculture Commissioner race, making that the only statewide office not held by a Republican. Fried this year is running for Governor against DeSantis, making the Agriculture Commission contest an open one.

Post Views: 0

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousFirst GOP candidate files for CD 4 contest

nextElon Musk has an agreement to acquire Twitter for about $44B

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Mike Wright, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories
Tour every congressional district on Florida’s new congressional map
This is default text for notification bar
Learn more