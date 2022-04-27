Disney Dream adds Europe to summer itinerary

Disney Dream is sailing to Europe in the summer of 2023 for the first time, Disney Cruise Line has announced.

Disney Dream’s itinerary runs anywhere from four to 11 nights as it travels the Mediterranean and British Isles.

The ship is scheduled to “sail from Barcelona and Rome to picturesque ports of call throughout the Mediterranean, including a first-ever seven-night sailing to the Greek Isles with stops in the ever-popular ports of Santorini and Mykonos,” Disney Cruise Line said in a news release. “Late summer/early fall departures of the Disney Dream from Southampton will feature cruises to a wealth of destinations including Spain, France, the British Isles, Norway and Iceland. New ports of call include the postcard-worthy La Rochelle, France and two new ports in Norway — Skjolden, home to a wealth of natural attractions, and Sandnes, a small city just outside the metropolis of Stavanger known for its outdoor activities.”

Disney Dream is the third ship in Disney Cruise Line’s fleet since taking its maiden voyage in 2011.

With 1,250 staterooms, Disney Dream can hold up to 4,000 passengers and has a crew of nearly 1,500 people.

Disney Dream is one of five Disney cruises in the water in summer 2023 as the cruise line industry is healing from the costly pandemic. The public can start booking their trips on May 9.

“We are thrilled to have five ships at sea in summer 2023 with a wide array of destinations for families to enjoy,” said Sharon Siskie, senior vice president & general manager of Disney Cruise Line, in a news release. “These Disney Cruise Line sailings will take families on summer adventures in ways that only Disney can do, delighting guests of all ages with dazzling entertainment, world-class dining, unique character encounters, the ease and indulgence of carefree days at sea, and the uncompromising guest service that defines a Disney vacation.”

The other destinations this summer are Alaska, the Caribbean and the Bahamas as the Disney Wonder, Disney Wish, Disney Magic and Disney Fantasy all set sail in addition to the Disney Dream’s Europe trips. Additional details are available at www.disneycruise.com or by calling Disney Cruise Line at 888-325-2500.