Trulieve CEO earns Women’s Leadership Award from Green Market Report

Trulieve CEO Kim Rivers has won the Green Market Report Women’s Leadership Award in the C-Suite category, the company announced Thursday.

Green Market Report is a publication that focuses on the financial news of the rapidly growing cannabis industry. Its Women’s Leadership Awards are meant to honor female and female-identifying cannabis professionals. Other award categories included Activism/Politics, Social Equity, Cultivation, and Media.

In selecting Rivers, GMR noted that she is the only female CEO of a publicly traded company in the cannabis industry. It also highlighted Trulieve’s recent acquisition of Harvest Health & Recreation, which was the largest of its kind and brokered under Rivers’ leadership.

GMR added, “Rivers was also instrumental in Trulieve’s Environmental, Social and Governance report, the first of its kind from an American MSO,” referring to the company’s recent report covering the non-financial aspects of the business — such as diversity, equity and inclusion efforts — that have become increasingly important to investors.

“It’s an honor to be recognized amongst so many talented leaders who are redefining this industry,” said Rivers. “As the only female-led public multi-state operator, Trulieve has a unique opportunity to increase female representation and ownership within the sector. It’s also important to use this platform to foster significant economic and social advancement opportunities for local communities across the country. I look forward to a future when female leadership is ubiquitous in the C-Suite.”

Trulieve was one of the first five companies in 2015 permitted to cultivate cannabis as a medical marijuana treatment center. The businesses became above-board in Florida after Amendment 2 went into effect in January 2017.

Trulieve has since opened scores of locations across 11 states and recently surpassed 100 stores in Florida. Upon the finalization of its purchase of Harvest Health & Recreation for $2.2 billion, the Tallahassee-based company became the largest legal cannabis corporation in the nation.