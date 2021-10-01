October 1, 2021
PodcastsInfluence Magazine
   

Trulieve finalizes purchase of Harvest Health, becomes nation’s largest cannabis company

Jacob OglesOctober 1, 20213min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesJax

Field finalizes as race to succeed Tommy Hazouri begins in Jacksonville

FederalHeadlines

Despite setback, Democrats try to save Joe Biden’s $3.5T plan

CoronavirusHeadlines

Merck says experimental pill cuts worst effects of COVID-19

trulieve 10.30.18
With the sale of Harvest's Florida license, the company has plenty of cash to grow.

Trulieve finalized its purchase of Harvest Health & Recreation. That makes the Tallahassee medical marijuana titan the largest legal cannabis company in the nation.

The two companies separately reported a combined income of $317.6 million in the second quarter of 2021. Trulieve, with the acquisition, also sits on enormous cash capital for investment, with Trulieve in June announcing $350 million in debt financing and Harvest receiving $55 million from the sale of its Florida license. As of the close of June, Trulieve reported $289 million in available cash and cash alternatives, and Harvest reported $71 million.

“The closing of this Transaction marks a transformational milestone in our company’s history and positions Trulieve as the leading medical and adult-use cannabis operator in the U.S.,” said Trulieve CEO Kim Rivers. “I thank all our employees, both Trulievers and Harvesters, for their tireless efforts during this process. The combined footprint provides Trulieve with a solid foundation for continued growth and scale. We look forward to fully integrating Harvest as we continue to execute on our hub strategy in the U.S., creating an unrivaled brand and reputation in the marketplace and value for our shareholders.”

Company inventory now includes 149 dispensaries and three regional hubs, operating in 11 states. Florida remains one of the leading markets for the firm along with Arizona and Pennsylvania.

“This combination brings together two companies with depth and scale in key markets, providing a platform for growth for years to come,” said Harvest CEO Steve White. “Trulieve’s customer centric values match well with Harvest’s dedication to improving lives through the goodness of cannabis.”

Regarding the deal, those holding shares of Harvest received 0.117 in subordinate voting shares of Trulieve. In total, Trulieve issued 50,874,175 new shares in exchange for all of Canada-based Harvest’s shares under terms compliant with the Business Corporations Act in British Columbia. Harvest on Oct. 4 will be dropped from the Canadian Securities Exchange.

Post Views: 124

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousMerck says experimental pill cuts worst effects of COVID-19

nextDespite setback, Democrats try to save Joe Biden's $3.5T plan

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Jesse Scheckner, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn
Categories