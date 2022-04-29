April 29, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Personnel note: Grant Phillips joins Branch Insurance Company

Drew WilsonApril 29, 20222min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Florida Chamber study examines future needs in transportation, manufacturing, logistics

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 4.29.22

2022 - CongressionalHeadlines

Video asserts Marco Rubio remains ‘Right for Florida’

Grant Phillips ART
Phillips brings years of insurance regulatory experience to the company.

Branch Insurance Company announced Friday that it’s bringing on Grant Phillips as its Associate Manager of Regulatory Affairs.

“We are thrilled to have Grant join the Branch team during this time of growth and expansion,” said Branch Manager of Regulatory Affairs Austin Bailey. “Grant’s experience leading the OIR’s legislative agenda and navigating the Florida Legislature during these challenging times for the industry makes him a great fit as the Associate Manager of Regulatory Affairs at Branch.”

Phillips brings years of insurance experience in the legislative process and has established relationships with legislative leadership, members, and staff.

He most recently led the government affairs team for the Florida Office of Insurance Regulation. During his nearly four years with OIR, Phillips worked on key legislation including assignment of benefits and property insurance reform. He also collaborated with national partners such as the National Association of Insurance Commissioners to craft effective regulations.

“I am thrilled to join the team at Branch,” said Phillips, who was named one of INFLUENCE Magazine’s Rising Stars of Florida Politics. “I am looking forward to the opportunity to leverage my skills to continue Branch’s mission to make insurance a force for communal good.”

Branch, launched in 2019 by insurance veteran Steve Lekas and tech entrepreneur Joe Emison, is home and auto insurance that prioritizes making insurance simple to buy and cost less. It offers instant-bind capability, which removes the friction associated with getting covered and helps consumers bundle their home and auto with ease.

Post Views: 0

Drew Wilson

Drew Wilson covers legislative campaigns and fundraising for Florida Politics. He is a former editor at The Independent Florida Alligator and business correspondent at The Hollywood Reporter. Wilson, a University of Florida alumnus, covered the state economy and Legislature for LobbyTools and The Florida Current prior to joining Florida Politics.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousFlorida Chamber study examines future needs in transportation, manufacturing, logistics

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Mike Wright, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories