Personnel note: Grant Phillips joins Branch Insurance Company

Branch Insurance Company announced Friday that it’s bringing on Grant Phillips as its Associate Manager of Regulatory Affairs.

“We are thrilled to have Grant join the Branch team during this time of growth and expansion,” said Branch Manager of Regulatory Affairs Austin Bailey. “Grant’s experience leading the OIR’s legislative agenda and navigating the Florida Legislature during these challenging times for the industry makes him a great fit as the Associate Manager of Regulatory Affairs at Branch.”

Phillips brings years of insurance experience in the legislative process and has established relationships with legislative leadership, members, and staff.

He most recently led the government affairs team for the Florida Office of Insurance Regulation. During his nearly four years with OIR, Phillips worked on key legislation including assignment of benefits and property insurance reform. He also collaborated with national partners such as the National Association of Insurance Commissioners to craft effective regulations.

“I am thrilled to join the team at Branch,” said Phillips, who was named one of INFLUENCE Magazine’s Rising Stars of Florida Politics. “I am looking forward to the opportunity to leverage my skills to continue Branch’s mission to make insurance a force for communal good.”

Branch, launched in 2019 by insurance veteran Steve Lekas and tech entrepreneur Joe Emison, is home and auto insurance that prioritizes making insurance simple to buy and cost less. It offers instant-bind capability, which removes the friction associated with getting covered and helps consumers bundle their home and auto with ease.