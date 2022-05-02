May 2, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Jason Fischer launches CD 4 bid
Image via Florida House.

Wes WolfeMay 2, 20223min0

Related Articles

2022 - LegislativeHeadlines

Susan Plasencia draws Paul Renner endorsement in HD 37 contest

HeadlinesInfluence

Brightline, FDOT seek federal funds for $45 million plan to reduce railway fatalities

2022 - CongressionalHeadlines

Republican Kevin McGovern shifts to CD 15 race

image2
'I am a conservative fighter with the record to prove it.'

Rep. Jason Fischer is looking to make the move from the State House to the People’s House as he announced his intention to run for the Republican nomination for Florida’s newly redrawn 4th Congressional District.

Joe Biden and the Radical Left’s agenda is out of control,” Fischer said in a statement. “I am running for Congress to take back America from the woke mob. With rampant inflation, punishing gas prices, and chaos on our borders and overseas, Americans cannot afford the Democrats’ failed policies.

“I am a conservative fighter with the record to prove it. In the Florida Legislature, I’ve fought to cut taxes, crack down on illegal immigration, enhance election integrity, and protect our Second Amendment freedoms. I will take that same fighting spirit to Congress to retire Nancy Pelosi as Speaker and shut down Biden’s radical agenda.”

Fischer, a western Duval native, represents House District 16 in Southside Jacksonville. He recently removed himself from the race for Duval County Property Appraiser. Before that, he briefly ran for but ultimately decided against pursuing the GOP nomination for Sen. Aaron Bean’s district, deferring to fellow Rep. Clay Yarborough.

A six-year veteran of the Legislature, Fischer previously served on the Duval County School Board, where he billed himself as the Board’s “lone conservative voice.”

Fischer’s documents weren’t immediately available from the Federal Election Commission, though it can take around two days for newly filed documents to process. 

He joins Erick Aguilar, who filed under the old district maps but chose to continue his campaign in the new 4th District. Jacksonville City Councilman Rory Diamond looked into a run for Congress but will instead accept a commission as a Judge Advocate General.

Post Views: 0

Wes Wolfe

Wes Wolfe is a reporter who's worked for newspapers across the South, winning press association awards for his work in Georgia and the Carolinas. He lives in Jacksonville and previously covered state politics, environmental issues and courts for the News-Leader in Fernandina Beach. You can reach Wes at [email protected] and @WesWolfeFP. Facebook: facebook.com/wes.wolfe

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousOrlando Senators accuse Gov. DeSantis of planning Reedy Creek takeover at taxpayer expense

nextJacksonville City Council members eager for panhandling ban but hurdles remain

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Mike Wright, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories

Richard Corcoran joining Continental Strategy consulting firm

This is default text for notification bar
Learn more