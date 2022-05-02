Jason Fischer launches CD 4 bid

Rep. Jason Fischer is looking to make the move from the State House to the People’s House as he announced his intention to run for the Republican nomination for Florida’s newly redrawn 4th Congressional District.

“Joe Biden and the Radical Left’s agenda is out of control,” Fischer said in a statement. “I am running for Congress to take back America from the woke mob. With rampant inflation, punishing gas prices, and chaos on our borders and overseas, Americans cannot afford the Democrats’ failed policies.

“I am a conservative fighter with the record to prove it. In the Florida Legislature, I’ve fought to cut taxes, crack down on illegal immigration, enhance election integrity, and protect our Second Amendment freedoms. I will take that same fighting spirit to Congress to retire Nancy Pelosi as Speaker and shut down Biden’s radical agenda.”

Fischer, a western Duval native, represents House District 16 in Southside Jacksonville. He recently removed himself from the race for Duval County Property Appraiser. Before that, he briefly ran for but ultimately decided against pursuing the GOP nomination for Sen. Aaron Bean’s district, deferring to fellow Rep. Clay Yarborough.

A six-year veteran of the Legislature, Fischer previously served on the Duval County School Board, where he billed himself as the Board’s “lone conservative voice.”

Fischer’s documents weren’t immediately available from the Federal Election Commission, though it can take around two days for newly filed documents to process.

He joins Erick Aguilar, who filed under the old district maps but chose to continue his campaign in the new 4th District. Jacksonville City Councilman Rory Diamond looked into a run for Congress but will instead accept a commission as a Judge Advocate General.