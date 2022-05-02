May 2, 2022
Amid signs of Florida’s reddening hue, DNC announces ‘six-figure investment’

Anne GeggisMay 2, 20226min5

Efforts will focus on Miami-Dade County demographic that swung Republican in numbers that surprised political experts in 2020.

The Democratic National Committee is pouring some green into stanching the “red” tide from Miami-Dade County that propelled President Donald Trump to win Florida in 2020 by an even larger margin than when he won the presidency.

Last week, DNC officials announced the investment described as “six figures” as new reports circulated that liberal grassroots organizations are scaling back operations in the state in favor of more competitive states. That could endanger the state’s position as a critical swing state and put Florida solidly in the red state column, observers say.

“That would sort of be a self-fulfilling prophecy,” said Aubrey Jewett, a University of Central Florida political professor.

DNC officials say they are investing so the Florida Democratic Party can scale up organizing at the earliest point in the year, earlier than it’s started in a decade, ahead of a major election.

“The DNC is proud to make these latest investments in the Florida Democratic Party to expand organizing and voter outreach efforts on the ground,” said Jaime Harrison, DNC chair. “With a Senate race, governor’s race, and dozens of seats at the state and local level on the line in the Sunshine State, the DNC is committed to helping build the critical infrastructure Florida Democrats need to win up and down the ballot this year and beyond.”

Specifically, the DNC’s grant will go to hire a new Spanish language voter director and organizing staff just for Miami-Dade County.

Florida Democratic Party Chair Manny Diaz cheered the news.

“The DNC’s investment in our program is proof of their continued support of Florida and the operation we are building for this year and beyond,” Diaz said. 

The Democrats have faced a drumbeat of bad news in its ability to swing the state blue — even if Florida is famous for political victories that just squeak by.

Gov. Ron DeSantis, who won in 2018 by just 0.4 of a percentage point, is now considered a fundraising juggernaut rolling to a second term and a serious contender for the presidency. And the number of registered Republicans late last year, for the first time in the state’s history, erased the Democrats’ statistical advantage.

Jewett said focusing on Miami-Dade County is a smart strategy for Democrats to turn the tide, considering the results of the 2020 election. Statistics show a significant reason that Trump’s margin of victory increased in the state — so it wasn’t even close — is because Hispanic voters in South Florida swung Republican in much larger numbers than before.

Jewett said Republicans’ performance that also defeated two Miami-area incumbent congressional Representatives was more than just getting boots on the ground and going door-to-door with Spanish language outreach despite COVID-19, which hobbled much of Democrats’ efforts.

He said Trump’s campaign was able to craft a message that resonated, particularly with those voters.

“It was basically painting (Joe) Biden and really all Democrats … as socialist and that Trump would stand up for capitalism and a free market,” Jewett said. “A lot of those Hispanic voters come from countries where socialism is a real threat, not just the political label that we in the United States often throw around.”

Jewett said the Democrats must find a message to win those voters back.

“I think they’ve got to try,” he said.

Marcus Dixon, Florida Democratic Party Executive Director, says the party is ready to reach out in person.

“It is more important than ever that we are meeting voters where they are,” Dixon said.

Anne Geggis

Anne Geggis is a South Florida journalist who began her career in Vermont and has worked at the Sun-Sentinel, the Daytona Beach News-Journal and the Gainesville Sun covering government issues, health and education. She was a member of the Sun-Sentinel team that won the 2019 Pulitzer Prize for coverage of the Parkland high school shooting. You can reach her on Twitter @AnneBoca or by emailing [email protected]

5 comments

  • Impeach Biden

    May 2, 2022 at 4:13 pm

    The Dems are gonna have to explain defund the police, high crime in big cities, no cash bail, high inflation and high energy prices among others. Will they blame it all on Putin. The Red Storm is coming

    Reply

    • I feel it

      May 2, 2022 at 4:17 pm

      COVID took out half the red storm and lack of money is going after the other.

      You are all so right. I feel so owned as a Lib

      Reply

      • Impeach Biden

        May 2, 2022 at 4:51 pm

        So how do you and your party defend what has been going on for the last 15 + months? I’m surprised you even admit to being a liberal with all of the buffoonery going on with your leader’s decisions.

        Reply

        • Really easy

          May 2, 2022 at 5:38 pm

          Well I have not Done anything. That’s how I defend it. Conservatives like to own themselves to own the libs.

          It’s like “defund the police” maybe you would have them if you payed your taxes. lol

          Reply

  • Tom

    May 2, 2022 at 4:45 pm

    Hmm, typical sympathizer professor.
    Everyone knows it’s camouflage. Come Labor Day, all resources will be other states.

    1. Biden’s a 100 pound anchor. At 36% approval in Florida, he is abysmal.
    2. His issues are horrendous. He’s worse on economy and illegal Immigration.
    Low 30’s.
    3. America’s Gov very strong with Hispanics.
    Mid to high 50’s. Independents high 50’s.
    4. Party registration is lopsided and getting worse for Dums. 125,000 edge now for GOP, Dums lost 300,000 edge . It’s almost 500,000 party Swing.
    5. The Dums have the worst candidates to offer.
    6. DeSantis owns the Political narrative. Drop the mic.

    America’s Gov, Rising tide for all. Not a few like the Dums.

    Reply

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Mike Wright, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories

Richard Corcoran joining Continental Strategy consulting firm

